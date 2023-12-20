Christmas | Sports retailers say: this is a favorite Christmas gift – a surprising winter sport became a hit

The snowy early winter in the south brought a rush to sports shops.

Christmas the approach has also been noticed in Finnish sports shops, where the sales season is now at its best.

What do you put in Santa's container? According to the merchants, the traditions are in their glory this year.

“This Christmas, there is no single new product that rises above all the others, like the muscle maintenance hammer was a while ago”, sales manager of the Prisma chain Sport Anu Keskinen says.

According to Keskinen, people are now buying skates, skis and skis as well as poles and sleds.

The ski trade is hot again. Part of the reason is the snowy early winter.

Early winter it has been snowy all over the country. It has been seen in a ski shop, which is hot right now.

“We have watched the snow come with joy,” says Keskinen.

Keskinen says that since the beginning of December, ski equipment has been sold in Prisma up to 33 percent more compared to last year.

The CEO of SGN Sportia has also noticed the increase in ski sales Panu Alhava.

“Cross-country skiing has a good trend going on and it will continue,” states Alhava.

According to Alhava, fur bottom skis are currently the most popular. The middle one says the same.

“It has definitely been the best-selling type of ski for many years. Fur-bottomed skis work in many different weather conditions, and you can almost glide like a ski with oil on them,” says Keskinen.

According to the merchants, Finns appreciate the ease of use of fur-bottomed skis and the low need for maintenance.

Cross-country skiing is still one of the favorite hobbies of Finns.

Traditional In addition to cross-country skiing, Finns have found a new favorite winter sport: swimming.

“According to some studies, almost 750,000 people practice winter swimming and hundreds of thousands are interested in trying it. We can see it as well: sales are booming,” says Keskinen.

In Prisma, sales of swimming products have increased by 34 percent compared to last year since the beginning of December.

“The growth of swimming has been a bit slow,” Keskinen admits.

Although not much equipment is needed for swimming, when writing to Santa Claus, winter swimmers remember to wish for a few products in particular: neoprene slippers and gloves or mittens.

Footwear and gloves designed for winter swimming make entering and staying in cold water more pleasant and safer.

“We'll see how many people go for the Christmas swim,” says Keskinen.

The growth in enthusiasm for winter swimming is explained both by the extensive construction of new venues and the increased media visibility of the sport.

“Many may feel that winter swimming improves their well-being,” says Keskinen.

Along with winter swimming, the popularity of indoor swimming pools is also on the rise. It can be seen, among other things, in the strong growth of sales of swimming goggles, swimming caps and equipment and accessories used in water running.

“Is there still corona debt in indoor swimming,” Keskinen ponders.

Winter swimmers like to wear gloves and footwear.

What most often found in a sports enthusiast's soft pack?

“Different-looking technical layers and merino wool layers. They are a popular group of gift products”, answers Panu Alhava of SGN Sport.

The central one is along the same lines.

“All the lower floors are perennial Christmas hits. A lot of them are bought as gifts. Merino is one of the most popular materials,” says Keskinen.

Ice hockey in the gift packages for enthusiasts, you can find gifts inspired by the tragic news of autumn.

“Safety-related products, such as cut guards. Their sales have increased and the supply has increased. There are domestic manufacturers,” says Alhava.

Keskinen says that the increased demand for hockey protective equipment is also reflected in Prisma's sales data.