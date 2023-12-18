Monday, December 18, 2023
Christmas spirit | Have you come across happy things in the city? Answer HS's survey

December 18, 2023
in World Europe
Christmas spirit | Have you come across happy things in the city? Answer HS's survey

Using a survey, HS is looking for small and big stories that will make you happy! Now we need Christmas spirit.

We live the darkest moments of the year, and the news pages are filled with gloom. However, this is only the other side of the coin: Christmas is approaching and there is also a lot of good happening in the world!

If you have recently come across everyday heroes, love of neighbor or small good deeds, tell HS about them in the survey below.

