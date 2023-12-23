bAt Christmas, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on people not to give up hope for a more peaceful world. “I understand that sometimes it just gets too much. That one would prefer to take cover from reality,” he said in his Christmas speech, according to the speech manuscript, referring to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the atrocities committed by Hamas. He also longs for a more peaceful world. “And I think we must never give up on them.”

The Christmas story also tells of this longing, said the head of state in his speech, which will be broadcast on television in the evening of Christmas Day. “Christmas also means that we can keep the stressful world away from us for a little while. That we look at the lights and not into the darkness” in order to be able to breathe deeply.

“The stable framework in which politics can develop”

But he couldn't imagine a Germany in which everyone would withdraw. “As sensible and responsible people, together we can cope with a world that challenges us; “We can master tasks that all of our European neighbors face in exactly the same way.”

Steinmeier called it legitimate to want those in political positions to provide answers about what would help Germany. Many would have missed that Democrats work together where the common whole is at stake. Some turned away and cursed everything and everyone. But there are better advisors than anger and contempt. This required courage and cooperation. “We need people who get involved and who work to ensure that tomorrow what is not good today will be better,” said the Federal President.

Steinmeier recalled that the Basic Law will be 75 years old next year. The country can be proud of the constitution because it protects and honors every single person. “It provides the stable framework in which politics can develop. And if necessary, you can also correct yourself.” He encourages you to trust in this foundation.