“It’s unheard of. In Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, think that usually there are 6,000 people for the N mass.ativity. This time there are exactly 200 people and no more “, report Alban Mikoczy, France Télévisions correspondent in Rome (Italy). It is a modest mass which was celebrated by Pope Francis on Thursday, December 24. The Sovereign Pontiff spoke of the gift and hope, taking into account the particular situation in the world. Italy is in a period of total containment.



The atmosphere is also very particular in the churches of France, where some parishes have adapted. Jihane Benzina, journalist for France Télévisions, is live from a church in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine) where the configuration has been reviewed: “There should be 500 to 550 people, but there are no more than 160 people this evening. Sanitary instructions require, each person was escorted to their place by a person from the parish with hydroalcoholic gel, there is one meter between each row and two free seats between each family “. To welcome everyone, the parish will celebrate more masses.