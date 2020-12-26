A Christmas festival, that is, the chance of a family get to gether. In Bollywood too, many celebs were seen enjoying with the family on the occasion of Christmas. The Kapoor family also gathered this time on the occasion of Christmas, and like every year, this year also Christmas luncheon was hosted at the Juhu home of Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor. In this Christmas lunch, many celebs of the Kapoor family had reached, but everyone kept their eyes on ‘Ralia’ i.e. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Actually, this couple also reached for Christmas lunch. Raazi actress Aaliya wore a mini dress in green color while Ranbir looked dark brown with a black colored trouser in yesterday’s round shirt. At the same time, Alia Bhatt welcomed the members of Kapoors on the Bhatt Residence. Actually Alia Bhatt’s family also had a dinner program for Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima has shared many inside pictures of Christmas lunches in her Insta stories. In these pictures, Riddhima is seen posing with host Sony Razdan. Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor are also seen in the pictures. For dinner bash, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a light blue denim shirt with black colored trousers.

Overall, on the occasion of Christmas, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a lot with both their families. As far as the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia is concerned, a few days ago Ranbir Kapoor had disclosed that if the epidemic had not spread in the world, he and Alia would have been married by now. He said that he wants to get married as soon as possible.

