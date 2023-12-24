Christmas | So much food was donated to Hurst's Christmas party that it was left over

Citizens and companies who saw the request for help rushed to help. Leftover food is distributed on Boxing Day.

Hurstinavu a last-minute appeal for food aid saved Hurst's traditional Christmas party organized for the marginalized and needy at the Helsinki fair center on Christmas Eve.

“It went really well,” says the executive director Sini Hurst.

There was even food left over. Hursti says that the plan is to distribute the leftover grocery bags in Tallinnaukio in Itäkeskus on Boxing Day, as long as permission is obtained.

Hurst aid published a petition on Facebook on the eve, in which it announced that it had received too few fillings for the food bags for the Christmas party. The association urgently asked for more help.

“There has been too little food and the eve's celebrants will get a pretty poor bag,” the petition stated.

Those who took part in the celebration were given goody bags.

“Donations came in a lot. From companies, traders and private individuals”, Hursti thanked on Saturday.

Even the party according to Hurst, went great. He gives the exact number of party guests: 1,246. There were two hundred assistants.

“Last year there were at most 800 people,” says Hursti.

Paula Vesala (left) and Hanna Pakarinen sang Christmas carols.

The party was starred Hanna Pakarinen, Paula Vesala and Jari Levy, who sang Christmas carols in five different languages. Also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö gave a speech at the party. Among other things, he spoke for peace, thanked the Hurst family for their work and wished them a Merry Christmas.

The Hurst family also received the president's thanks for their work in the messaging service X.