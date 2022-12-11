Zacatecas, Zac.- In Zacatecas Christmas begins the first days of December, for this 2022 they have prepared great shows qu should enjoy

From taking photos in the decoration and lighting, enjoying of the paradeuntil ice skatingthis is what you can do this month.

As of December 3, the Christmas lights were turned on in the streets and alleys of the Historic Center of Zacatecas, highlighting the Christmas tree in Plaza de Armas, next to the Basilica Cathedral.

excel the tunnel located in Portal de Rosalesthe decoration of the alleys of Veyna, the Plazuela Goitia, Miguel Auza and many more.

Another activity that can be done in the city is the great Christmas paradewhich will take place this December 15 o’clock at 18:00, starting from Machine 3030, to Plaza de Armas.

In the Fernando Calderón Theater, museums and there will be some squares oral narratives, pastorelas and Christmas carols, until December 19.

While in the Enchanted Park There are different activities, from your arrival at the place you will see Christmas lights and decorations.

Mechanical games; travel in the little train decorated with lights, with a value of 10 pesos; the ferris wheel and carousel of two floors with a cost of 30 pesos.

Besides the free ice rink which will be until January 10, 2022, among many other activities.