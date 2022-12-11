Tepic, Nayarit.- To enjoy the christmas events in family, in Tepic they have prepared shows with much light.

Starting with the tree lighting In the capital of Nayarit, the events are planned to be enjoyed throughout the month of December.

On December 1, the lighting of the coca cola tree within the framework of the 50th anniversary of Grupo Alicia.

The tree is located on the premises of the Nayar Bottling Groupwhere in addition to the tree, there will be shows until December 23.

While the tree can be visited by locals and tourists until December 26, which is around 20 meters high.

To enjoy Christmas plays, at the Tepic People’s Theater Various shows will be held for the family.

On December 15th there will be A Frozen Adventure about the adventures of Anna and Kistroff from Frozen.

Also, Harry Potter and Symphonic Magic will arrive on December 16 with a “musical epic battle” based on the film.

It should be noted that the Enchanted Forest 2022 in Tepicwhich would be the second edition of this theme park.