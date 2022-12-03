Christmas 2022 spending bonus, the Municipality runs to the rescue of families: how it works

Back again this year shopping bonus for Christmas 2022. The Municipality of Naples has in fact decided to take the field alongside the most needy, donating a contribution of 125 euros. The beneficiary audience for this 2022, which between the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and inflation has brought various realities to their knees, will be around seven thousand families. The shopping bonus for Christmas 2022 will be spendable, as can be guessed, for all those activities related to purchases of the Christmas dinner and the New Year. The Municipality will then think about issuing a pin which can be used to make purchases in participating stores.

Christmas 2022 shopping bonus, the audience expands to 7,000 households

In the next few days, therefore, all those family nucles residing in the area, with at least four people, will be able to benefit from the Christmas 2022 shopping bonus. grant which will be usable from December 21st to April 15th. The total amount is 125 euros, usable with a single pin. Specifically, the contribution can only be used in shops affiliated with the Municipality of Naples.

The total amount recognized must be used only and exclusively for the purchase of groceries and, o basic necessities, including those in promotion, and precisely basic raw products, preferring products from Campania; health and personal care excluding beauty; house cleaning and care; products for the care of children and babies. The disbursement of the economic contribution will take place within the limits of the total funds available and made up of the sums currently made available by the Common of Naples.

