Christmas Shop | Traditions keep Christmas gift shopping, stores don’t see a significant increase: “We feared the worse”

According to HS-Gallup, many people plan to cut back on Christmas spending, but the store chains interviewed by HS report that Christmas sales are going largely the same as last year.

Christmas the last moments of the gift shop are now being celebrated in a more difficult economic situation than in recent years. The rise in energy prices, sharply accelerated base inflation and rising interest rates are putting even more strain on household finances.

Fresh HS gallup almost 40 percent say they spent less money than usual on gifts and other Christmas purchases this year. However, slightly more than half of the respondents say that the economic situation has not affected their Christmas purchases in any way.

In a survey published by Nordea in mid-December, a third of the respondents said they were tightening their Christmas budget. A little more than half said they spent the same amount of money for Christmas as they did the previous year.

However, the store chains interviewed by HS do not report that they have noticed a significant wave of shopping in this year’s Christmas shopping.

of the S group supermarket sales manager Anu Keskinen according to the long-lasting Christmas favorites have sold out this year as well.

“Pukinkonti’s hit acquisitions are still toys, books, decoration products, entertainment electronics and tableware. For example, Moomin mugs hold the tip nicely. And of course, as usual, nightwear, dressing gowns and fluffy socks slip into the soft packages,” says Keskinen.

According to Keskinen, for example, Legos, soft toys, radio-controlled cars and dolls are highlighted in toy sales. As a new trend shaping the toy Christmas market, Keskinen considers the phenomenon he calls the “kidults” trend, where adults buy products from toy brands they are fans of for themselves or each other.

“For example, in Legos, it is strongly visible for us. There are Lego products aimed at adults that sell well. This is also clearly visible in, for example, Squishmallows soft toys.”

In book gifts again, according to Keskinen, for example, the Guinness world record books, ringing Christmas carols and the latest works of well-known domestic authors are emphasized.

From entertainment electronics, Keskinen singles out the speakers, which according to him have been doing well throughout the year.

“Bluetooth speakers, soundbars. The speaker group has up to 52 percent more sales than a year ago. The sale of those products is now hot.”

Demand for refrigerators and stoves has also been strong, according to Keskinen, even though household appliances are not necessarily included in gift packages.

“We have certainly prepared for Christmas cooking, but on the other hand, we have also changed them to devices that consume less energy. For example, floor stoves have been sold 43 percent more in the last couple of weeks than a year ago.”

In any case, Keskinen has not observed a very clear trend of snobbery in the big picture.

“Certainly more judgment will be used this year, especially when making more valuable purchases. We will probably also think more carefully about which shops would be the cheapest. But it can’t be said that it is strongly visible in the constructions, because the Christmas trade is going on pretty much the same tracks as before.”

A giant sales director Niko Sandström says that the Christmas gift shop has shifted even more to the Black Friday sales at the end of November. According to Sandström, the post-Christmas discounts are also likely to interest consumers.

“This has actually been a trend ever since the payment of tax refunds was stopped in December,” says Sandström.

According to Sandström, popular Christmas gifts have also been this year, for example, products related to gaming, such as Playstation 5 game consoles. Also, for example, phones and headphones have been among the most popular gift purchases, according to Sandström.

“A lot of VR glasses have been sold this year. They are rising fast.”

Sandström according to the possible increase in Christmas gifts has not been significantly reflected in Gigant’s sales.

“Of course, people are more interested in what is bought and what something costs. Maybe the average prices have decreased a little in some product groups, but not significantly. We continue to buy the same type of gifts as before.”

“In phones, maybe we think more carefully about whether to buy the most expensive model or whether we can get by with the next best.”

According to Sandström, a lot of household appliances have also been sold, but they are not necessarily Christmas gifts.

“I think they will go to their own use. This probably has a lot to do with saving electricity when you want more energy-efficient devices.

Finnish CEO of the bookstore Minna Kokka says that Christmas sales have largely remained at last year’s level.

“We feared the worse. It was feared that people would save on Christmas shopping, but now it doesn’t seem like that, at least for us,” says Kokka.

According to Koka, the hit books for Christmas have been, for example, works related to NATO and national defense.

“Mika Aaltola has been interesting to our customers. In general, Finns’ will to defend their country may have increased, so interest in works related to military history has been on the rise. Of course, it’s a very traditional topic at Christmas anyway, but now it’s been especially interesting.”

According to Koka, a certain kind of return to more traditional, non-digital gifts has also emerged.

“Reading a physical book is also appreciated, but creativity and relaxation have also come to the fore. People write, paint, draw and do crafts.”