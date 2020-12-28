In St. Petersburg, at the State Museum-Monument “St. Isaac’s Cathedral” Christmas services this year will not take place, it will be closed for visits during the New Year holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was stated by TASS press secretary of the institution Igor Stakheev on Monday, December 28.

According to him, in accordance with the decree of the city government dated December 2, the State Museum of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood and the Sacristy will not receive visitors from December 30 to January 10.

“Church services during this period will not be held. They will resume from January 11, as well as the work of museum expositions, ”Stakheev said.

During this period, only guards and staff supporting the life support of the museum will be allowed to enter the territory of the cathedral.

Head of the Diocese Communications Sector Natalya Rodomanova clarified Interfaxthat there will be no services with “Isaac’s Cathedral”, “because this is a museum.”

“However, the Christmas service will take place in the Kazan Cathedral, it will be led by the Metropolitan,” she said.

According to Romanova, in some churches, in which the number of clergymen allows, several services will be held at once.

She said that believers will be able to choose which liturgy to attend. This will help to delimit the flows of people in order to prevent large crowds of people.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the diocesan website has information about the liturgies in all churches, so that every believer can choose the nearest church, because transport in the city will not work on Christmas night.

In early December, the authorities of St. Petersburg announced a ban on the operation of cafes and restaurants from December 30 to January 3, and museums, theaters and concerts from December 30 to January 10.

On December 4, Rodomanova told the Nevskie Novosti resource that the restrictions that are being introduced due to the pandemic will not yet affect the services on Christmas in the city’s churches. There are no plans to cancel them.

According to the headquarters, as of December 28, 230,845 cases of coronavirus have been detected in St. Petersburg since the beginning of the epidemic. 138,487 people recovered, 7,453 patients died.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Hotline phone: 8 (800) 2000-112.