On January 7, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how the Christmas service is held at the Holy Intercession Church in Mariupol.

The parishioners said that despite everything that happens, they continue to hope and believe in the best.

“This is our main holiday – Christmas, and then there will be Easter. These are the two most important holidays in our lives. We hope in God, we ask God for help,” said local resident Irina Zhuravleva.

Residents of Mariupol also come to the temple in order to light candles for the dead relatives.

“I just came … My son died in front of the gate, it tore apart, and the house burned down. But I still came, because the holiday. I feel that the soul is eternal, he (son. – Ed.) is with me. I celebrate the holiday, it’s good. It’s just that his soul flies somewhere, he sees me, but I don’t see him. I came and lit a candle for him,” shared a local resident Inna Klochko.

Earlier in the day, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ stressed that the church mourns for all the dead and injured in the conflict in Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill also expressed gratitude to the priests and volunteers who help the wounded and the needy, visit patients in hospitals, send them the necessary things, medicines and food.

The day before, Patriarch Kirill began a festive Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The cathedral is attended by representatives of the leadership of the Moscow diocese, political and public figures, as well as ordinary parishioners.

On the eve of the holiday, Pope Francis congratulated all believers who celebrate Christmas on January 7th. In his opinion, the birth of Jesus Christ gives hope for concrete steps that can put an end to hostilities in Ukraine and lead to peace. The head of the Catholic Church called on all Christians to pray for the approach of this day.