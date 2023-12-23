Christmas, savory lunches and dinners: 115 euros per family. The “tables” are back

The rush to the kitchen begins with Italians spending almost three hours (2.7) in the kitchen to prepare the Christmas tables which almost nine out of ten (88%) have chosen to eat at home or with relatives and friends. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixe' analysis on the appointment with the most important table of the year. Of those who will take care of the meals, 85% will prepare them personally – Coldiretti specifies – with a return to do-it-yourself driven by different motivations with Italians, especially young people, who find satisfaction in the kitchen and the cooking and good food that they establish themselves among the new generations as primary leisure, relaxation and personal affirmation activities. But there is also 7% who will order everything to take away, while the remaining 4% will rely on dishes brought by relatives or friends.

The tables are back after the collapse under the pandemic. Christmas 2023 sees an average of almost 8 diners, here too with notable differences across the country, according to Coldiretti/Ixe'. The most “social” are Sicilians and Sardinians, with an average of around 10 people, while the most “solitary” are the inhabitants of the North West with 7 guests.

The average expense for the tables is also growing, amounting to 115 euros per family, 10% more than for the 2022 holidays, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, after three years marked by war and Covid. If in the Christmas Eve menu – continues Coldiretti – it was decided to serve above all fish, at Christmas meat prevails and boiled, roasted and fried dishes win, from lamb to turkeys, but also soups, soups, stuffed pasta, cappelletti in broth and rustic pizzas.

However, the tables are enriched above all by regional products typical of the occasion and most popular – specifies Coldiretti – there are the Christmas panone in Emilia Romagna, u piccilatiedd in Basilicata, panpepato in Umbria, Franz's pizza in Molise, lu rintrocilio in Abruzzo, pabassinas with sa sapa in Sardinia, carbonata with polenta in Valle D'Aosta , pangiallo in Lazio, carteddate in Puglia, canederli in Trentino, brovada and muset with polenta in Friuli, quazunìelli in Calabria, pandolce in Liguria, pizza de Nata' in the Marche, buccellati in Sicily, broth of capon in the cup in Tuscany and the reinforcement salad in Campania. Particular attention is paid to the search for ingredients as demonstrated by the presence in the farmers' markets of Campagna Amica for the preparation of zero-kilometre menus.

Among the unmissable products – concludes Coldiretti – sparkling wine is confirmed for almost nine out of ten Italians (89%) together with local seasonal fruit (88%), while panettone with 78% narrowly beats pandoro in preferences at 73% even if as many as 58% also choose local desserts local tradition.

Christmas: Coldiretti, tourism, countryside and environment are at risk without snow

Hot Christmas at the beginning of winter after a climatological autumn which in Italy was classified as the warmest ever recorded since 1800 with a temperature 2.1 degrees higher than the historical average. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti based on Isac Cnr data, underlining that the anomaly has effects on economic activities such as tourism and agriculture but also on the environment with the outbreak of fires out of season, also favored by the wind .

In addition to the difficulties for tourism on the ski slopes and on the entire related industry, the lack of snow prevents us from creating the water supplies necessary for agriculture but due to the hot and dry wind, which blows on woods and pastures that have been dry for weeks without rain, the fires are multiplying – underlines Coldiretti – also due to the action of arsonists, against whom we invite you to be vigilant. The anomalous heat even risks – continues Coldiretti – restarting the blooms, with the danger of exposing them to the damage of a foreseeable sharp drop in temperatures and the loss of crops. Without forgetting that if the cold does not arrive, the populations of insects that cause damage to crops could survive and overwinter to attack crops next spring.

But what is also worrying – Coldiretti specifies – is the risk of drought, especially in central-southern Italy, where the first symptoms of water stress are emerging which, accompanied by the scarcity of snow in various sectors of the Alpine arc and on a large part of the Apennine ridge, raise alarm bells.

The warm Christmas with temperatures even 10 degrees higher than the average confirms – continues Coldiretti – the clear trend towards overheating of the Peninsula with climatic and production effects. Climate change has been accompanied by a clear trend towards tropicalization which – continues Coldiretti – manifests itself with a higher frequency of violent events, seasonal lag, short and intense rainfall and the rapid transition from sunshine to bad weather, with significant temperature changes. Agriculture – concludes Coldiretti – is the economic activity that more than any other experiences the consequences of climate change on a daily basis with the damage caused by drought and bad weather which has already exceeded 6 billion euros this year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

