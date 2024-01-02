Registration form I agree with the terms of the LGPD .

“The resilience demonstrated by the sector highlights its ability to adapt to economic challenges, consolidating confidence in a horizon of sustainable growth for next year”said the president of Abrasce, Glauco Humai.

The political scientist also cites the reduction in bank defaults resulting from the renegotiations of the Desenrola program and the relief in final interest rates as reasons for the sector's growth.

UNROLLS BRAZIL

President's campaign promise Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Desenrola came into effect in July this year. The program was divided into two stages. It offers discounts for renegotiating bank debts, such as credit cards and overdrafts, and other sectors, such as late bills for areas such as energy, water, commerce and education.

The majority of debts negotiated (R$3.3 billion) are from financial services, followed by insurance (R$513 million) and electricity bills (R$143 million). According to the government, there was a case in which a person owed R$835.02, but only paid R$10.91, with a discount of 98.6%.

The government extended the debt renegotiation program until March 31, 2024. The extension applies to Range 1, which includes people who receive up to 2 minimum wages or who are registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único).

On November 20, the government began a new phase of the program, allowing Negotiate debts of up to R$20,000. The previous limit was R$5,000.

Desenrola's special negotiation conditions allow average discounts on debts of 83%. In some cases, the reduction reaches 99%. Negotiations are carried out entirely digitally, in platform from Desenrola Brasil.