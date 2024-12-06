This year There is no bridge to the Constitution, but it is the same. The first week of December, which brightens the calendar with two holidays, although this time one of them, to the regret of many, falls on a Sunday, puts us hopelessly on the starting line of the Christmas race.

The Black Friday that we have incorporated into our expenses and customs, with the support of the most forward-thinking who advance their purchases in search of offers and bargains, acts as a warm-up. The decoration, the markets and the street lighting already signal the point of no return. Christmas is here. The time trial is underway and life seems not to be enough in the midst of rushes and traffic jams.

Everyone, as could not be less, lives the celebrations in their own way: as they want, as they can or as they allow. We have to the enthusiasts of these celebrationswho do not hesitate to put on Santa’s hat first, propose the invisible friend, organize the company dinner…; and to the detractors who get sick just thinking about what is coming their way at this time.

family dinnersa source of joy and disagreement, are another glassy affair that requires high doses of diplomacy and left hand, those that are now missing in other areas where shouts drown out dialogue and tension clouds the atmosphere.

The family thing, good or bad, always ends up being fixed. In the case of the politicians I’m afraid that a Christmas truce is not contemplated.