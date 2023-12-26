The weekend of the commemorative date had a drop of 10.7% compared to the same period in 2022

Physical retail sales for Christmas 2023 fell 1.4% compared to 2022. It was the weakest date for the holiday since 2020, when the Covid pandemic began. The data comes from the Trade Activity Indicator, from Serasa Experian.

On the weekend of December 22nd to 24th, the drop was 10.7% compared to the same period in 2022. According to the analysis, the fact that the 24th was on a Sunday may have influenced the low sales at the end of the week.

Physical retail Christmas sales in São Paulo in 2023 decreased by 1.2% in the Christmas week (December 18th to 24th) compared to 2022 and fell by 9.6% over the weekend (December 22nd to 24th).