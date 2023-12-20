1. The nativity scenes of the Region of Murcia: works of art

The Region of Murcia is the largest national power in the nativity scene sector and has the only nativity scene makers certified by AENOR (Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification). Once this information is known, the level of our representations is perfectly understood.

Specifically, the Bethlehem of Salzillo It is one of the most recognized works in the history of Spanish art. It is a set of more than five hundred figures that can be visited every year at the Salzillo Museum. It doesn't leave anyone indifferent.

And, without a doubt, a plan that cannot be missed at Christmas in this Region is a visit to the nativity scenes. The passion that is felt for them is so great that you can find them in all their locations. However, we offer you a small selection of the most emblematic ones:

• Nativity scene from the 'La Pava' club. It is located in the San Juan de Dios church, in the city of Murcia, and it could not be more authentic. Recreate life in Murcia, with the iconic cathedral tower, orchard houses and even the sculptor Salzillo in his workshop.

In addition to this, there are other nativity scenes in the city of Murcia and its districts whose visit is more than recommended. You can consult them at this guide.

• Monumental Biblical Nativity Scene of Lorca. It is exhibited in the courtyard of the Guevara Palace and is prepared every year by the Lorca Nativity Scene Association. It reflects the artisan tradition of the City of the Sun.

• Cartagena municipal nativity scene. It is located in the Plaza de San Francisco and recreates landscapes and trades of Campo de Cartagena. It features buildings and enclaves characteristic of the city's archaeological and cultural heritage, such as the Roman Theatre.

• Living Nativity Scene from El Raal. It opens on Christmas Day, December 25, and remains open on December 26 and 30, January 1 and 6 (check the schedules here). In this living Nativity scene there are about one hundred and twenty neighbors who represent the mysteries of the Nativity, the Adoration of the Magi, the Flight into Egypt and Herod's Palace.

2. Visit the 'Magna Urbe' exhibition in Caravaca

The prelude to the Jubilee Year 2024 is 'Magna Urbe', an exhibition that will delight art and history enthusiasts, which focuses on the rich heritage of Caravaca de la Cruz through artistic works and archaeological pieces dating back to of Prehistory and the Middle Ages, with special attention to the episode of the appearance of the True Cross, and conclude in the 16th century with the presence of Saint Teresa of the Cross and Saint John of the Cross in what is one of the five holy cities of the world.

You can visit it this Christmas in the room of the old Company of Jesus, in Caravaca.

3. Taste the sweetest Christmas

When Christmas arrives, the 1,001 Flavors bring out their sweetest side through recipes that go from generation to generation. And what delights! Some bites that you cannot miss are:

• The cordial ones. The weakness of lovers of 'angel hair', traditional in the Huerta de Murcia area.

• Marzipan. The one from the Region of Murcia has nothing to envy of the one from Toledo! The most popular is Moratalla. It is made by beating an almond and sugar dough with egg white and a little lemon zest, and is filled with a soft cream made from egg yolk, milk and syrup.

• The alfajor. It is one of the most iconic Christmas sweets in the Region of Murcia. Although it is mainly made in the Northwest Region and in the Upper Districts of Lorca, it is essential throughout the Region.

• Murciatone. It has been conceived as a tribute to the Murcian orchard and the Italians, since the original cake, the panettone, is Milanese. The unique touch is provided by the ingredients from our garden, natural and top quality: lemon, raisins from Bullas, Jumilla and Yecla, peach from Cieza… Delicious!

• The Easter cake. Christmas is never missing in the Region of Murcia. Its characteristic flavor is the result of the wise mixture of its ingredients, whose most original components are anise and orange juice.

4. Christmas markets: a must

Discover the Crafts Exhibition of the Region of Murcia, where you can enjoy the creations of more than 90 artisans. Potters, nativity scene makers, jewelers, painters, embroiderers… They all come to this event where crafts and the magic of Christmas form the perfect combination in the center of the city of Murcia, specifically on Paseo de Alfonso X El Sabio.

And if you feel like a market and beach, you can fulfill your desires in the Santiago de la Ribera Christmas Marketon the shores of the Mar Menor, with shows, sweets, gifts, crafts, accessories, clothing and much more.

5. Plans that you have to write down in your agenda

In the Region of Murcia we know that the Christmas holidays are to make the most of with family. Do you need inspiration? Take note!

• 'Agusteum Cartagena Mágica'. Sign up for this visit to discover the world of magic, with figures and dioramas created in life size to enter a magical world. More than 150 pieces along with decorations where adults and children can touch, feel and live a unique experience complement the visit to the Augusteum.

• 'Christmas'. For the third consecutive year, the La Fica esplanade, in Murcia, hosts the “Navilandia”, a meeting place for the whole family with attractions for all ages, an ice rink and food trucks to savor our gastronomy.

• 'A fairy tale castle'. Have you ever wondered what Christmas was like in the Middle Ages? Tour the Castle of Lorca and participate in the stories that were told in times past. Merry Medieval Christmas!

Happy Holidays!