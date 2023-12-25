Almost 3 billion euros spent on food and drinks to be brought to the table between Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas lunch which almost nine out of ten Italians (88%) decided to spend at home or with relatives or friends. This is the budget estimated by Coldiretti for the most important meal of the year which sees a good presence in restaurants and also in farmhouses chosen by over 300 thousand thanks to the growth in the presence of Italians and foreigners from small villages.

If in the Christmas Eve menu – continues Coldiretti – it was chosen to serve especially fish present in 8 out of 10 tables (78%)at Christmas meat prevails with boiled, roasted and fried dishes, from lamb to turkeys, but also soups, stuffed pastas, cappelletti in broth, rustic pizzas and homemade desserts, with a record of an average of 2 .7 hours spent in the kitchen preparing dishes, according to the Coldiretti/Ixe' survey which highlights the return of tables with an average of 8 people sharing the Christmas menu which rises to 10 in Sicily and Sardinia.

Sparkling wine is confirmed as the must-have product for almost nine out of ten Italians (89%) together with local seasonal fruit (88%), while panettone, with 78%, narrowly beats pandoro in preferences, which is still at 73%, even if it 58% also choose traditional local desserts. But there are also 41% who have put themselves to the test with flour and a rolling pin to prepare the holiday dessert themselves.

For the majority of tables, a menu based on national products or ingredients was chosen with an estimated cost – concludes Coldiretti – of 1 billion euros for fish and meat including cured meats, 600 million euros for sparkling wine, wine and other drinks, 330 million euros for desserts with the inevitable panettone, pandoro and bakery, 600 million euros for vegetables, preserves, fresh and dried fruit, 210 for pasta and bread and 210 million euros for cheeses and eggs.