Not only on Animal Day, but all year round, pets are pampered these days. We are willing to spend more and more money on them and so the market for Christmas sweaters for dogs, special Christmas snacks and plush Christmas cuddly toys is getting bigger and bigger.











That is the opinion of pet store Pets Place, which has 67 branches in the Netherlands. The company is part of IJsvogel Retail, the market leader in pet shops in the Netherlands. Top-selling Christmas items: a plush reindeer, an advent calendar, specialty beer and chips for the dog, a box of Christmas snacks and dog sweaters. Last year a total of 15,000 of these products were sold, now 17,000 Christmas items have already been sold.

The fact that the number of pets has increased in times of corona only partly contributes to the growth in sales, admits Liesbeth Vat, manager at IJsvogel Retail. “All those pets need food and drink, but we still see that there is more going on in the range of luxury items. And we have yet to reach the peak this year,” she expects. Including events, the company has a turnover of one million euros during the Christmas period.



Pet owners used to be called owners, now we’re talking ‘pet parents’, and that says a lot about how we view pets Liesbeth Vat, category manager Animal at IJsvogel Retail

‘Pets have a place in the family’

How to explain the increased sales? “Pets are increasingly seen as part of the family,” says Vat. “Pet owners used to be called owners, now we’re talking about”pet parents’, and that says a lot about how we view pets.”

For example, the Vat notices that people often come by in pet shops to visit and ask what they can bring for a pet. “There is humanization of the animal, on holidays and birthdays the pet celebrates.” This is also expressed, for example, in the dog beer, made from stock, packaged in a can or bottle. Or for the ‘dog fries’, potatoes that are processed in a special way for the pet.

It is unclear how much people spend per person on luxury Christmas items. “A gift box with two beers and a bag of fries costs 12 euros,” says Vat. A Christmas dinner for pets with steamed meat, almost 3 euros. These are all costs that pet owners incur extra, on top of the regular expenses that a pet owner already has (see box). “Then they come to the store for something else and take something extra with them.”

More pets and more expenses

In the Netherlands, almost half of the households have one or more pets. In total there are an estimated 27 million pets, according to research by Dibevo, the trade association for entrepreneurs in the pet industry this spring. Especially cats (3.1 million) and dogs (1.9 million) are popular. The trade association indicated that pet ownership increased due to corona.

What does a pet cost?

Dog: 580 euros (48 euros per month)

Cat: 550 euros (46 euros per month)

Small rodents: 300 euros (25 euros per month)

Two goldfish: 70 euros (6 euros per month)

Two rabbits: 600 euros (50 euros per month)

Two chickens: 140 euros (12 euros per month) Source: National Information Center for Companion Animals. This concerns the annually recurring costs. Regular vet visits are included (think of vaccinations and flea treatments), but unexpected vet costs such as surgery are not included in the calculations.

