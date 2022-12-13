Christmas 2022, anger breaks out at Palermo airport over expensive flights

The dear-flights for the Christmas holidaysalso denounced by the president of the Sicily Region Renato Schifani, continues to arouse anger in Sicilians. Yesterday afternoon, 12 December, a group of young people from the “Nun si parti” association broke into Palermo’s Falcone e Borsellino airport with banners, megaphones and flyers, distributed to the passengers who had just landed.

“Returning to Sicily has prohibitive costs, which during the holiday season become so high as to be unaffordable for millions of Sicilians who live outside the island. It is mainly about young emigrants to study or work outside, who pay dearly for the possibility of returning to embrace i own Dear”, explained one of the leaders of the movement, Giovanni Castronovo.

Caro-voli, the protest of the Sicilians at Palermo airport: “Impossible to return for Christmas”

“In fact – adds Castronovo – for Sicilians to move easily within the borders of the state it is not a right, but a luxury reserved for the few. Those who cannot afford to pay for very expensive flights do not have the right to be able to return home”. Just by way of example, a return ticket from Bologna costs no less than 300 euros, which becomes 400 euros if you leave from Milan, while to go and return from Rome, during the Christmas holidays, a Sicilian cannot spend less than 522 euros.

“Instead of guaranteeing escape from Sicily for pennies, you have to invest to allow the Sicilians to stayto have a job worthy of being called such, to create the conditions for the 800,000 Sicilians, who have been thrown out of Sicily by hunger and misery, to return and stay here”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

