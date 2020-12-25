Henry Dudeney, was an English mathematician, considered one of the best creators of games and puzzles

The title does not refer to crowds in shopping centers or the difficulties in organizing a Christmas Eve dinner to the liking of all diners, but rather to Christmas-themed logical-mathematical problems. Like the fir tree, discussed by some readers last week, of which I offer a simplified version:

Inside an isosceles triangle of base 1 meter and height 2 meters, we draw an equilateral triangle with the same base, and on its vertex we support another one with a parallel base, and so on and indefinitely, as the figure indicates, forming a fractal fir tree. . It is requested to calculate the area of ​​the fir, or, since we are supposed to be on vacation, to estimate said area with the eye of a good lumberjack, without the need for calculations.

And a classic from Henry Dudeney, the 19th century British mathematician known for being one of the best and most prolific logic puzzle creators of all time:

A Christmas party was attended by the host and his wife, six other married couples, a widower and three widows, twelve single men and ten single women.

The widower entertained himself in counting the kisses that, as was tradition, the people who were under the mistletoe gave each other. Everyone else kissed everyone else, with a few exceptions. The widower, still recent the death of his wife, did not kiss anyone, and observed the following:

No man kissed another man.

No married man kissed a married woman other than his own.

Each of the single men kissed each of the single women twice.

The widows did not kiss each other.

How many kisses did they give in total?

Conceive finitude

In recent weeks, some comments have revolved around infinity, the difficulty of defining it and the impossibility of conceiving it; a good pretext to remember that, in his philosophical poem Eureka, Edgar Allan Poe argues that the human mind can not only conceive the infinite, but also the finite. A disturbing statement, since saying that we cannot conceive of the infinite or the finite is like saying that we cannot conceive of anything. But more than disturbing, isn’t Poe’s claim simply absurd? Don’t we continually see and imagine finite things?

We continually see finite things, indeed. But we can only see or imagine them in an environment and in relation to it. Try to imagine a sphere; at the very least, you’ll have to imagine it suspended in space, like a lonely planet. And to that surrounding space without which the sphere is not possible even as a mental image, we cannot set definitive, defining limits. We cannot conceive the infinite, but neither can the finite, since the imagination immediately travels to that impossible frontier of space and asks what lies beyond. As above and below, as obverse and reverse, finite and infinite are concepts that cannot exist separately, that determine each other.

And the above is valid for the infinitely large as well as for the infinitely small. Democritus, smelling a freshly baked muffin, concluded that you cannot indefinitely divide a piece of bread into smaller and smaller crumbs. And the physics of the twentieth century proved him right. But mathematical objects are not subject to the laws of nature; They do not have to obey any more rules than those that follow from their own definitions. A regular polygon inscribed in a circle can have as many sides as we want, and the greater the number of sides, the closer the perimeter of the polygon will be to the length of the circumference, and its area to that of the corresponding circle. And the same can be said of a polyhedron inscribed in a sphere. From these types of considerations – this vertiginous round trip from the finite to the infinite – Archimedes was able to find, anticipating the infinitesimal calculation two thousand years, the volume of the sphere, the cylinder and the cone. With what we return to the Christmas fir, the endearing conifer.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

