Saturday, December 25, 2021
Christmas | Prime Minister Marin’s Christmas greeting: I want to believe that better times lie ahead

by admin
December 23, 2021
in World
“Christmas is an opportunity to rest, lend a helping hand, remember the past and think about the future. Together we will survive anywhere, ”says Marin in his Christmas greeting.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says in his Christmas greetingthat he wants to believe better times lie ahead.

“The past two years have required us to be patient, adaptable and flexible. Many have lost loved ones or been worried about their own health or that of a family member, ”Marin writes.

He recalls that vaccines have brought security and remain the most important and effective way to combat a pandemic.

“I hope everyone has time to stop for a moment at Christmas and enjoy the Christmas party. Each following their own traditions or creating new ones. Personally, I look forward to the most peaceful time with my family and loved ones, ”says Marin.

“Christmas is an opportunity to rest, lend a helping hand, remember the past and think about the future. Together we can survive anywhere. ”

