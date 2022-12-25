León, Guanajuato.- We are a few hours away from Christmas, if you want to send a nice message to your loved ones, friends, colleagues or family in general, We leave you a list of phrases that you can use to send a positive message this Christmas.

We recommend the following phrases:

Cheers to Christmas, this year everything good can happen!

The magic of Christmas is the magic of people… like you, who make a year fly by. Merry Christmas!

The best gift this Christmas is your smile.

I wish you the best of years, that love, faith, generosity and health allow you to achieve what you most desire. Merry Christmas!

This Christmas you are my star.

This Christmas, I will give thanks for having had the opportunity to have known you.

May the magic of Christmas illuminate your life, filling your heart with love and happiness.

May Christmas bring back the illusions of childhood, the pleasures of youth and the tranquility of home. Merry Christmas!

Let’s forget all the bad things about this year that is about to end, let’s remember that Christmas is a time of forgiveness and love, Merry Christmas!

Don’t know what gift to give your loved ones at Christmas? I know one: your love. Merry Christmas!

Many congratulations to all! Remember that you should always be very optimistic and try hard to make your dreams come true.

“Christmas waves a magic wand in the world, and for that reason everything is softer and more beautiful.”

The wealth of the human being is measured by the quantity and quality of the friends he has. Thank you for making me a millionaire, Merry Christmas!

Christmas is not about opening presents, it is about opening our hearts. Merry Christmas!

My wish… That everything that comes is better than you are looking for, lasts longer than you expect and makes you happier than you could imagine.

“What is christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, the courage of the present and the hope of the future.”

Now that you know what message to give your loved ones, live the December holidays with joy, Enjoy those who are at your table and the blessings that Christmas brings this end of the year.