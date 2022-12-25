Christmas | Persistent illness ruined Olkkoste’s Christmas plans – “The worst flu fall we’ve ever had”

Mari Olkkonen’s family has been sick throughout the rest of the year, and it also ruined the family’s Christmas plans. There are now many types of viruses in circulation, and many people get another disease immediately after the previous one, before the first disease has been properly cured.

Long continued flu cycle mixed Mari Olkkonen family christmas.

The intention was that Olkkonen’s parents would have come to spend Christmas at the home of a family from Espoo with three children.

Not only did Olkkonen’s parents get sick, Olkkonen’s husband also got a fever on Christmas Eve. However, illness plagued the family even before the eve.

“The middle child’s fever just continued and the oldest’s now started again. The youngest is the only one who hasn’t gotten sick this time,” says Olkkonen.

Not even Santa Claus got to meet the children of the sick family.

“The children were quite understanding that when we have the flu, maybe the goat didn’t want to come in.”

Christmas Eve nothing came of the preparations either, when Olkkonen himself suffered from a high fever at the beginning of the week.

“Normally, I’ve baked a lot of all kinds of things. With the children, we have made gingerbread and presented island bread, various Christmas candies and other things to friends and relatives. Now they were all left undone,” says Olkkonen.

After his condition improved a little, Olkkonen was able to do some Christmas cleaning on Thursday and Christmas food for his family on Friday.

“But this year we went from where the fence is lowest in everything.”

In many the house has been sick with a record-breaking flu now. The disease seems to last several weeks, and it may sometimes go away and come back after a few days.

Epidemiologist of the city of Tampere Sirpa Räsänen told before Christmas that there are now many types of viruses in circulation, and many people get another disease immediately after the previous one, before they have had time to properly recover from the first disease.

“Practices during the corona epidemic may indeed increase the circulation of diseases now that after a couple of years with little flu, there are many children, especially in infants, who have not had the flu during their first couple of years of life. It is also not impossible that in older children and adults, the previously acquired resistance during a couple of quiet flu years may have weakened a bit, when different viruses have been less prevalent,” said Räsänen.

Weeks The Olkkosten family is also familiar with the exceptionally stubborn illness that has lasted.

“This is definitely the worst flu season we’ve ever had,” describes Mari Olkkonen.

According to Olkkonen, the family has never been sick in the same way before. Even during the worst time of the coronavirus pandemic, they remained healthy, but since the fall holiday week, the family’s children have been sick for a while, Olkkonen says. There have been enteropox, stomach flu, and a vague flu, which has been accompanied by a high fever. In addition, periods of illness have been exceptionally long

“Many times it seems that if someone has been sick, they have recovered in a couple of days. Now there have been many episodes where the fever has lasted for a week,” says Olkkonen.

“Then there are moments when there is nothing and after that the illness soon starts again.”

Olkkonen really hopes that the illness will slowly be over for them.

“It’s a bit hectic even with work, when sometimes the children get sick and sometimes I get sick myself.”

Although the illness hindered the original Christmas plans, Olkkoste’s Christmas was not ruined because of it.

“We decided that we are not just in nightgowns. We put on party clothes, candles to burn, and a nicer cloth and nicer dishes on the dining table. We made a party for our own family,” says Mari Olkkonen.

On the other hand, Christmas Eve spent peacefully among the nuclear family was also a good indication that Christmas does not have to be completed in order to enjoy it.

“It is enough to go from where the fence is lowest. It’s been wonderful to just be with my own family. However, everyone was still so energetic yesterday that we managed to sit together at the same table.”