HS asked five people what they least want as a Christmas present.

Christmas comes, writes on the card, buys gifts, wraps and mails them. The tongues of the most diligent are sticky from licking the stamps acquired years ago.

Wish gifts reviews are published and listings, but is there also something that you absolutely do not want as a gift? HS inquired about the matter from five citizens in the Kamppi shopping center in Helsinki on Saturday morning.

“At least no mess”, is Anja Tuome's wish.

“Well, it can be terriblehard to come up with”, reflects on his gift of disgust Anja Tuomi86, from Katajanoka.

Let's figure it out though: “At least there's no mess, and there's food too.”

“Christmas flowers are really nice,” says Tuomi, “but the best thing is when you meet the family. The children are coming from abroad, and we will be at the boy's family in the evening. Then home for the night.”

Tuomi has put his own gift money into the Church's foreign aid to Other Gifts. They don't accumulate the Finnish gift recipient's waste stocks, but bring help where it is really needed, for example in the form of a goat, chickens or school uniforms.

However, material gifts, Japanese slippers, have also been taken from the Kamppi center on Tuome's journey. He found those for his son as well.

“But it was hard to find. The boy has a size 45 foot, and almost all slippers are smaller.”

“No bursitis, no bullshit,” is Christian Desiré's wish.

“No bursitis”comes from Burundi by Christian Desiré, 41, wish. He lives in Salo and is going to Porvoo via the Kamppi bus station to visit his little daughter.

It sounds special, but also logical: who would want an inflammation of the mucous membrane for Christmas. It's not nice to suffer from a painful, soft lump in your elbow, knee bend, buttock or anywhere else during the holidays.

At worst, the trouble raises a fever. It soon turns out to be a misunderstanding.

“No bullshit, no bullshit”, Desiré's wish is specified.

Desire is immaterial, immaterial. For Desiré, Christmas is a celebration of happiness and togetherness, where she doesn't want any mess.

“No more electronics,” is Seppo Mikkonen's wish. Onni-koira keeps her dislikes to herself.

“Ya-a, come onlet's say someone…true, you know, that's quite a difficult question”, Aprikoi Seppo Mikkonen68, from Töölö.

His walking partner Onni, a one-year-old Jack Russell terrier, keeps his opinion to himself.

Onni doesn't start barking, but on the contrary shows good will towards people by gently licking Mikko's cheek.

So, what would it be, Mikkonen's despair?

“I don't need any more electronics. There is enough of it, a little too much.”

"Anything goes", is the shared opinion of Kiia and Keesia Pantsukov.

“I'm fine whatever. I am satisfied with what I am given”, he says Kia Pantsukov31.

He is from Malminkartano, Helsinki, but has lived in Austria since 2019 and is now visiting Finland. Saturday's program included the export of gifts to a godchild. The task is shared by the little sister who lives in Lassila Keesia Pantsukov29, with, because the godchildren of both are from the same family.

Keesia Pantsukov agrees with her sister about gift hockey. They don't exist “if someone wants to buy me something and think of me”, he says.