Due to the scarcity on the labor market and more expensive times, the Christmas package seems more important than ever. The fleece blankets, mugs and hot chocolate are not in drag. But is it enough in the battle for personnel? “You can no longer simply make the Dutch happy with something material. We’re too rich for that.”
Laila Moussaoui
Latest update:
01-12-22, 21:47
