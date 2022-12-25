Christmas | On Christmas night, the police have plenty of home alarm duties in Inner and Northern Finland

Christmas has been mostly peaceful for the police. A record audience was present at the declaration of Christmas peace.

Inner Finland the police say that they received numerous home alarms on the night before Christmas, according to the release, even “to the point of a queue”. The most serious was the suspected attempted murder in a private apartment in Laukaa, in connection with which one person has been arrested.

In Lentävänniemi, Tampere, the police arrested one person who is suspected of two serious assaults that took place in a private apartment.

According to the police, part of the home alarms were tasks related to noise.

In addition to home alarms, police duties in Inner Finland were caused by drunk driving, traffic accidents and suicidal people.

Southwest Finland the police say in their press release that a record audience of about 15,000 people attended the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku’s Suurtor on the eve. The event went peacefully.

According to the police, there was a significant number of home alarm calls in Varsinais-Suomi between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning. There were 21 tasks in total. According to the police, the reasons for the alarms were, for example, domestic violence, commotion or a person causing a disturbance. There were four home alarm tasks in Satakunta during the corresponding period.

In addition, according to the police, seven drunk drivers were found in the region of Southwest Finland.

In general, the police in Southwest Finland had a relatively peaceful Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

The Häme police Christmas also went peacefully. According to the release, police duties were caused by a few drunk drivers and home alarms caused by noise.