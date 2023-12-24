US congressmen and senators have returned home for Christmas. Behind, on Capitol Hill, two of the most urgent issues in Washington have been put on hold until 2024: the adoption of measures to address the immigration crisis and aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

The House of Representatives lowered the blinds on December 14. The senators, with the absences of those who preferred to advance their days of rest, extended their work days until the 20th, amidst the hopes of the leaders of both parties, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell, of closing an agreement in extremis. It could not be. The two issues are also linked. The Republicans do not want to open the tap to kyiv if it is not in exchange for commitments to increase border control.

The president, Joe Biden, has proposed a package of 110 billion dollars (100 billion euros) of military assistance to Ukraine and Israel, while the Pentagon warns that its funds for this purpose are running out while, at the beginning of the third Winter of the war, Russian troops advance on the Eastern Front. Meanwhile, Biden signed an executive order on Friday that threatens sanctions on foreign financial institutions that help Moscow circumvent sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies and gives Washington the ability to expand import bans on certain products, like seafood and diamonds. Furthermore, according to The New York Times, The Biden Administration is working to seize more than $300 billion in Russian central bank assets hidden in Western financial institutions to support Ukraine's war efforts.

The negotiations on both issues continued their course in the Senate until last Wednesday, a “hopeful” course, according to Schumer, but not enough to offer the American people a test of understanding between parties in the same week in which they returned to negotiations. front pages of the newspapers the images of thousands of people waiting in the open at the Eagle Pass pass (Texas) to be processed by immigration agents. And in which Texas, whose governor, the tough Greg Abbott, has approved some of the harshest laws in the country, began sending flights with migrants to cities like Chicago, a new twist to its program of expelling them aboard buses heading to Democratic strongholds like Washington or New York.

Two Border Patrol agents monitor a group of Hondurans who have recently arrived from Honduras to Texas. CHENEY ORR (REUTERS)

Perhaps Schumer was naive in believing that he could convince his opponents in injury time and on one of the issues that most confronts the two Americas. The Republicans, embarked in the middle of the race to designate their candidate for the November elections, know that migration is one of their best weapons against Bien, the Democratic candidate, in the election year that begins.

Trump's rhetoric

These days will also be remembered for the words of Donald Trump, easily the best placed in the polls to be the president's opponent. At a rally in New Hampshire, one of the first states to vote in the primaries, Trump elevated (if possible) his anti-immigration rhetoric, promising “the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in history” if he returns to the White House and saying that These come to the United States “to poison the blood of the country,” a phrase that earned criticism for its echo with Adolf Hitler's manifesto. My struggle (The former president later said that he had not read the Führer, but did not give up continuing to use the poisonous image).

If Trump delves into that rhetoric, he does so knowing that discontent does not only come from the extremes. 62% of Americans disapprove of their Administration's management on the matter, according to an average of recent polls conducted by Real Clear Politics. Fiscal year 2023 (which runs through September, from the previous October) left more than 3.2 million “encounters””, a euphemism that hides the number of immigration arrests by Border Patrol agents. The number has pulverized all records from previous years; also that of 2022, which broke all records with 2.7 million arrests.

The Biden Administration has taken a turn to the right on the matter, which was clear in October, when the president gave the green light to reinforce the border wall, despite the fact that he arrived at the White House with the promise of abandoning one of Trump's star projects. In early December, Biden announced that he was willing to “make significant compromises” on his border policy in order to see aid to Ukraine unblocked.

The White House, in a negotiation led by Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden's Secretary of Homeland Security, is willing to modify important pillars of immigration policy, such as asylum. The Government offered to limit the granting of that status to 5,000 people per day. This week, the numbers have reached 10,000. The majority of those arriving at the border take advantage of this figure, which allows them to live in the country while an immigration judge studies their case, something that can even take several years due to the saturation of the system. Republicans propose raising the requirements for immigrants to stay at the end of a process that begins with an interview to prove a “credible danger” of returning to their countries. Those who do not pass this test would be returned immediately. The possibility of equipping applicants with a GPS such as those used in house arrests is also being considered.

Republicans also want the Administration to significantly reduce the number of humanitarian visas it grants. It has been one of Biden's most privileged programs, and has allowed the arrival of 270,000 people (until last October). Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have especially been favored, although the figure has also brought in Ukrainians who left their country after the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden appear at a press conference, during the former's recent visit to the White House, on December 12, 2021.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS (EFE)

Also on the table is rapid deportation for those who have been in the country for less than two years and have not requested asylum, regardless of where they are in the United States. This tool, expedited expulsion, was widely used during the governments of Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who holds the record for deportations in the country's modern history.

Human rights organizations warn about the possible implications of the negotiation, which will be resumed in 2024. “Any anti-immigrant concession is unacceptable and is a betrayal of our values ​​as a country,” the organization has considered. NGO To the Other Side. “We are entering an election year and the president will begin to seek the support of the groups that formed his coalition to succeed in 2020, including Latinos. If these immigration measures are turned into law, there will really be no difference compared to Trump's anti-immigrant policies,” consider Maribel Hastings and David Torres, from America's Voice, another association in defense of undocumented immigrants.

Criticism has not only come from civil society. Alex Padilla, California's only Latino senator, has warned his party that giving in to Republican demands could be catastrophic in 2024. The legislator, who has been removed from the discussions, has complained to negotiators about the White House, according to the AP agency, because the new proposal does not include ways to give nationality to millions of undocumented people, one of the first promises made by Biden when he came to power. At a party in Los Angeles to raise money for Biden's re-election, the senator told the president that he be careful of being dragged by the radical wing of the opposition into “harmful policies.”

To find out whether the president and the Democratic Party plan to pay attention to him or not, we will have to wait until next year, when the Capitol returns to work after the Christmas break.

