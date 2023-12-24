Christmas | Numerous tasks employ the police in Itä-Uusimaa

The police have been employed by, for example, drunk driving, chases, intoxicated people, disorderly behavior and fights.

The police Christmas in Eastern Uusimaa continues to be busy. Inspector Olavi Merihaara said around 1:30 on Monday night that the Itä-Uusimaa police have an average of ten tasks to handle at the same time.

“There have been enough tasks all the time, varying. The tasks are very similar to a normal weekend. Christmas peace is not so terribly visible, maybe there are a little less tasks compared to normal,” Merihaara commented.

Itä-Uusimaa Police Department was told earlier on Sunday that Christmas Eve cannot be described as peaceful. According to Merihara, the tasks are similar in nature to regular weekends. According to Merihaara, the nature of the tasks shows, among other things, the heavy consumption of alcohol.

According to Merihaara, there are no observations of the situation calming down so far. According to Merihaara's assessment, the situation will probably calm down when the restaurants close.