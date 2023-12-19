Christmas | Now it's time to thaw the ham – Remember these important steps even before you put the ham in the oven

Making Christmas ham is sure to be successful if you allow enough time for the ham to melt and cook.

Is it worth it? Christmas ham bought thawed from the cold counter or frozen from the freezer?

The most important factor influencing the choice is how many days are left until the moment when the ham is supposed to be fried. It is also good to think about whether there is room in the refrigerator to store melting ham, or whether the shelves are already filling up with other Christmas foods.

You can set aside plenty of time for thawing the ham, usually several days. The best result is achieved when the ham is thawed slowly in the refrigerator in its unopened packaging. You should also wrap the ham in a plastic bag or place it in a large container, which will stop any liquid escaping from the packaging.

Slow thawing keeps the Christmas ham juicy, and its salt continues to even out during thawing.

Thawing time depends on the size of the ham. A 6-8 kilo ham will thaw in the refrigerator in a few days. It is better to start thawing too early than too late. The ham does not spoil in the refrigerator, even if you wait an extra day or two before frying.

Before after frying, the ham is transferred to room temperature to temper. When the internal temperature is around 8–10 degrees, the ham is ready to be fried. Depending on the size of the ham, this takes a few hours.

The rise in temperature can already be monitored at this stage with a meat thermometer, which is inserted into the middle of the ham. If the ham has a bone, the tip of the meter should not touch the bone so that the meter shows correct readings throughout the cooking process.

This is how you bake the perfect Christmas ham

1. You can fry the ham in a large frying bag or put it as is directly on the oven rack. It's a matter of taste, the ham is fried both ways.

If you fry the ham in a bag, its surface becomes soft and the ham's liquid remains in the bag. The broth can be used for ham sauce. The oven also stays cleaner.

If you fry the ham without a bag: Place the ham on the grill with the skin or chamber side up. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the ham without touching the bone. Put the rack in the oven. Place a high-sided baking tray under the grill and pour a few deciliters of water onto the tray. The water brings moisture into the oven, and the tray collects the liquids and fat that drain from the ham without the fat running.

If you fry the ham in a bag: Put the ham in a baking bag and close the bag. Cut a small hole in the top of the bag to allow the steam to escape. Insert the thermometer through the bag into the ham. Place the ham on a high-sided tray or in a large baking dish and place the dish in the middle of the 125-degree oven. Check that the frying bag does not touch the walls or resistances of the oven, as the bag may not be able to withstand their heat.

In the recipe below, the ham is covered with a spray bottle instead of a bag, which protects the ham during frying.

2. Bake the ham in a 125-degree oven until the internal temperature of the ham is around 75-80 degrees. Ripening takes about 60-80 minutes per kilo. When the internal temperature is 75 degrees, the ham is juicy. If you like crumbly cooked ham, bake it to 80 degrees. Remember that the temperature will rise slightly even after taking it out of the oven.

3. Let the baked ham rest for a while before frosting. Then remove any baking bag. Remove the net, leather and, if desired, surface grease with a knife.

4. Glaze the ham with, for example, mustard and finish with breadcrumbs and cloves according to the attached recipe. Increase the oven temperature to 225 degrees and put the ham in the oven. Keep in the oven until the frosting takes on color.

Tips for disposing of ham frying fat

Use the frying fat to make a delicious sauce for the ham. Cool the rest of the frying fat in, for example, an empty milk can and take it to the bio-waste container.