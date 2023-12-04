It’s been a little over a year since the Backstreet Boys released their album “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” and Francine Biondo has been playing it ever since.

Biondo, 39, a child care provider in Ontario, Canada, typically starts listening to Christmas music after Halloween (Oct. 31), but she also adds a little holiday cheer during other seasons.

“It just makes me feel happy and in a good mood,” he said, adding that the Christmas songs evoked happy memories from his childhood.

Songs also increase your productivity. “They kind of help motivate me,” she said. “Christmas music, especially that time of year, is more fun.”

You could be right.

Daniel Levitin, a Los Angeles author and musician and professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at McGill University in Montreal, said research has shown that most people in Western countries use music to calm themselves. “A lot of people rely on Christmas music,” he said.

Levitin participated in a 2013 study that concluded that music boosts the body’s immune system and reduces stress.

For people who enjoy Christmas music, the brain can raise serotonin levels and release prolactin, a calming and soothing hormone that is released between mothers and babies during breastfeeding, Levitin said. If there are negative memories and feelings associated with Christmas, the songs could cause the brain to release cortisol, the stress hormone that raises heart rate, and activate the amygdala, the fear center of the brain.

“There are a lot of people who when Christmas comes around they just want to run home, bury their heads under the covers and wait it out,” Levitin said.

Christmas music is perhaps more powerful than other genres because the Christmas season is so emotionally charged. It represents the ideals that most humans strive for, such as equality, tolerance and love.

“For some, it is an inspiring message,” Levitin said. “For others, it is clear how far we are from achieving it.”

Christmas music sung to celebrate the winter solstice has been around for thousands of years, and some even dates back to before Christianity. By the 20th century, secular Christmas songs like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “White Christmas” began to reflect the pain people faced and provided comfort, particularly to World War II soldiers who couldn’t be in the country. home for Christmas.

Vanessa Parvin, 45, owner of Manhattan Holiday Carolers, a Christmas entertainment company, sings Christmas music professionally. Part of the joy, she said, is “contributing to other people’s magical experience and Christmas nostalgia,” which may mean honoring requests for songs that remind guests of their childhood or deceased relatives.

“’O Little Town of Bethlehem’ was my grandmother’s favorite, so that doesn’t make me think about singing Christmas carols,” he said. “It makes me think of my grandmother and my mother.”

By: DERRICK BRYSON TAYLOR