Two postcards arrived years too late at a senior citizen (symbol picture). © Jochen Tack / imago

There are things that don’t exist. A woman from Eberswalde received a postcard from her deceased husband shortly before Christmas – 18 years late.

Eberswalde – For a senior citizen from Eberswalde there was a real little Christmas miracle this year. Shortly before Christmas, she found two postcards in her mailbox that she certainly didn’t expect. On one of the cards she is greeted by her husband from an American national park, on the other by friends from Denmark.

The strange thing is that both the husband and the friends have long since passed away. The woman lost her husband six years ago, so the card is a bit older. More precisely, it dates from 2003. The card from Denmark is also from 1996. Nevertheless, it has only just arrived. Just why

“There were postmen who were too lazy to deliver everything. And it could be that you found it in a basement in a sack, ”the recipient suspects to RTL. Across from the newspaper MOZ Post itself expresses a similar suspicion. Presumably a private person took over the delivery. A DHL spokeswoman said: “However, it can be ruled out that she was ‘stuck’ somewhere in the mail flow at Deutsche Post for so long and has only now been found again – which many readers might suspect at first glance.”

“At first I had goosebumps. I didn’t know that there was still a card on the way after such a long time, ”the woman admits. Her husband was on vacation with his granddaughter in the USA in 2003, but she still didn’t know that he had written her a card. At the time, she couldn’t travel with us because she had to work, the senior citizen continues. The whole family was surprised by the sudden arrival of the card.

Her husband had written on it: “They were well received by the Navajos. Unfortunately there is no alcohol in the entire reservation. ”That was exactly his sense of humor, confirms his widow. Either way, the arrival of the cards was a pleasure for the recipient. But she still feels a little sadness. “It’s like mail from the afterlife.”

