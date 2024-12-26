The four defeats combined in thirteen days, which distance Betis Baloncesto from the leadership in the First FEB in three games, have not diminished one iota either the optimism or the ambition of its president, Pedro Fernandezwhich this Christmas season also has a message for the green and white fans. «I think they keep saying that since we lost in Orense, that things are no longer the same. I keep saying the same thing: Cup champions and League champions. About the bathroom… take the video. It will be when you lose at home. As far as I know, at home we have won the entire Cup, the entire League and by beating teams that are going to be at the top,” recalls the club’s top leader in statements made to ABC de Sevilla in which he takes the opportunity to congratulate the holidays “to everyone: to the IMD, to the City Council of Seville, the Provincial Council, the Board, to all the institutions and the presidents of the LEB teams, as well as to the general public.

The numerous injuries, nine in total with the last suffered by DeBisschop that will force the American center to undergo surgery, are reducing the competitive possibilities of the Gonzalo García de Vitoria squad, but neither the coach looks for excuses for these setbacks nor does Pedro Fernandez. «Obviously, I’m not one of those who cries about injuries or anything like that. We have a lot of them; Well, things will have to be done,” he points out, before referring to another difficulty that occurred and was not expected by the Burgos leader born in Madrid: “Nor do I cry for having absolutely no institutional help: zero, gentlemen, zero, of any kind. It is the only team in ACB, First FEB and Second FEB, I would say in Third FEB as well, that does not have any type of help but quite the opposite», he states.

«Even with that and with everything, We are going to win this League even if it is playing the last games on the street. And we are also going to win the Cup. And Betis is going to win it, not Sevilla or Atlético de Madrid. Now I really want Betis to win the League. It is a historical question. We have won a League, I think it was a record, and that same year we won the Princess Cup», he remembers, alluding to his past in the San Pablo Burgos project.

The Betic president is absolutely convinced that this season there will be double success for the green and white team in the competitions it is competing in. «This year we are going to do it the same, not as well as it was done last year, but maybe with more emotion and more desire. What is certain is that I don’t think this team will repeat itself much in Primera FEB,” emphasizes Fernández, before leaving a last message to the fans: “Beticos of the world, unite, because shortly I will tell you that it depends on all the Betics that this turns out well. We do not have any type of support other than our own. But we are many and very strong. Let it be clear that the president’s excess insists: I win the League and I win the Cup», he concludes.