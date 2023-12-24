“Our heart is in Bethlehem, where Prince Peace is rejected by losing war logic.” These are the Pope's first words during the Christmas mass in the Vatican Basilica, which was attended by 6,500 faithful. In the square, other faithful followed the celebration from the big screens. The image of the Baby Jesus was unveiled in St. Peter's Basilica.

Bergoglio spoke of the context in which Jesus was born: “'The census of the whole earth'. This is the context in which Jesus was born and on which the Gospel focuses. He could have mentioned it quickly, but instead he speaks about it with accuracy. And with this he does a great contrast emerges: while the emperor counts the inhabitants of the world, God enters almost secretly; while those who command try to rise among the greats of history, the King of history chooses the path of smallness. None of the powerful realizes that Him, just a few shepherds, relegated to the margins of social life.”

But the census, observes Bergoglio, says more: “The census of the whole earth manifests on the one hand the all too human plot that runs through history: that of a world that seeks power and might, fame and glory, where everything is measured with successes and results, with figures and numbers. It is the obsession with performance. But at the same time, the way of Jesus stands out in the census, who comes to look for us through the incarnation.” The Pontiff states: “he is not the god of performance, but the God of incarnation. He does not subvert injustices from above with force, but from below with love; it does not burst forth with limitless power, but descends into our limits; he does not avoid our frailties, but takes them on.”

At this point Francis lashes the faithful: “Brothers and sisters, tonight we can ask ourselves: what God do we believe in? In the God of incarnation or in the God of performance? Yes, because there is the risk of experiencing Christmas with a pagan idea of ​​God in your head, as if he were a powerful master in heaven; a god who marries power, worldly success and the idolatry of consumerism”. Bergoglio observes: “The false image of a detached and touchy God, who behaves well with the good and gets angry with the bad, always returns; of a god made in our image, useful only to solve our problems and take away our evils. He, however, does not use a magic wand, he is not the commercial god of “everything at once”; he doesn't save us by pressing a button, but he comes close to change reality from within. Yet, how deeply rooted in us is the worldly idea of ​​a distant and controlling God, rigid and powerful, who helps his people to prevail against others! But is not so. He was born for everyone, during the census of the whole earth.”

Christmas “is not a mixture of sappy affections and worldly comforts”

The Pope invites us to reclaim the true essence of Christmas: “Here is the wonder of Christmas: not a mixture of saccharine affections and worldly comforts, but the unprecedented tenderness of God who saves the world by becoming incarnate. We look at the Child, we look at his manger, we look at the nativity scene, which the angels call 'the sign': it is in fact the revealing sign of the face of God, who is compassion and mercy, almighty always and only in love. Sisters, brothers, let us be amazed because “he became flesh”. Flesh: a word that recalls our fragility and that the Gospel uses to tell us that God has entered deeply into our human condition. Why did he go to this length? Because he cares about everything about us, because he loves us to the point of considering us more precious than anything else.”

The Pontiff addresses each believer in a direct dialogue: “Brother, sister, by God who changed history during the census you are not a number, but a face; your name is written in his heart. But you, looking at your heart, at your performances that are not up to par, at the world that judges and does not forgive, perhaps you are living badly this Christmas, thinking that you are not doing well, harboring a sense of inadequacy and dissatisfaction for your fragilities, for your falls and your problems. But today, please, leave the initiative to Jesus, who tells you: 'For you I became flesh, for you I became like you'. Why do you remain in the prison of your sadness? Without masks and without armor, throw your worries into Him and He will take care of you: He, who became flesh, does not await your successful performances, but your open and confident heart. And you in Him will rediscover who you are: a beloved son of God, a daughter loved by God. Now you can believe it, because tonight the Lord came to light to illuminate your life and his eyes shine with love for you. Yes, Christ does not look at numbers, but at faces.”

Bergoglio invites us to follow the example of Mary and Joseph: “Who looks to Him, among the many things and the crazy rushes of a world that is always busy and indifferent? In Bethlehem, while many people, caught up in the thrill of the census, came and went, filling the lodgings and inns talking about this and that, some were close to Jesus: they were Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, then the wise men. Let's learn from them. They stand with their gaze fixed on Jesus, with their hearts turned towards Him. They do not speak, but they adore. Worship is the way to welcome the incarnation. Because it is in silence that Jesus, Word of the Father, becomes flesh in our lives. We too do as we did in Bethlehem, which means “house of bread”: we stand before Him, the Bread of life. Let us rediscover adoration, because worshiping is not wasting time, but allowing God to inhabit our time. It is interceding, repairing, allowing God to straighten history.”

“Tonight love changes history”. The Pope concluded the Christmas Eve celebration with an invocation: “Let us believe, O Lord, in the power of your love, so different from the power of the world. Let us, like Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and the wise men, gather around you to adore you. Made by You more similar to You, we will be able to bear witness to the world the beauty of your face.”

In the Christmas night mass, at the end of the Pope's homily, we pray for peace in the world, for exploited and oppressed women, for those who do not believe in God.

The Pontiff quotes Tolkien

The Pope, in the Christmas night mass, quoted John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, the English writer who created milestones in the fantasy genre. “A great narrator of epic deeds” – said Bergoglio referring to Letter 43 of March 1941 – he wrote to his son: 'I offer you the only great thing to love on earth: the Blessed Sacrament. There you will find charm, glory, honour, faithfulness and the true way of all your loves on earth'”.

The adoration of the Little Child

At the end of the Christmas night mass presided over by the Pope (celebrating Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re), after the Marian antiphon, the procession starts in St. Peter's Basilica, with the Pope in a wheelchair. Everyone enters the corridor towards the nativity scene: the Bishops stop in the first part of the corridor, that is, towards the central nave, while the cardinals enter the corridor towards the nativity scene. The Pope takes the Child and, surrounded by children with flowers, sets off in procession to the nativity scene in the Basilica. An assistant deacon places the Baby Child in the cradle while the children place flowers at the nativity scene. Then the Pope incenses the incense and the other assistant deacon incenses the Child. The procession starts again at the end of the incensing. The Pope, accompanied by the children, goes along the central nave to the chapel of the Pietà.

The Pontiff's upcoming celebrations

On Christmas Day, at 12 from the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, the Urbi et Orbi blessing will be held. On December 31st, in St. Peter's Basilica, at 5pm, First Vespers and the Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year. On January 1st, at 10 am, he will preside over the mass in the Papal Chapel on the World Day of Peace. On January 6, the Epiphany of the Lord, he will preside over the mass at 10am. On January 7th the baptisms of some children in the Sistine Chapel.