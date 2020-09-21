D.he look at the supermarket shelves suggests that tomorrow is already Christmas. There are gingerbread cookies, speculoos, mulled wine and Santa Clauses around. At the sight of these goods, some people feel melancholy this year.

Will the Christmas season be completely different than usual? Because of the corona pandemic. Whether this question is answered with yes or no in the end depends not least on whether the Christmas markets take place.

They have long since become a projection surface; It’s no longer just about a nice evening at the mulled wine stand, but about whether Corona can spoil this tradition as well.

At their most recent meeting in mid-August, the state prime ministers and the chancellor had not yet wanted to comment. But the debate has picked up speed, because showmen, craftsmen and salespeople have to prepare.

So far, Bavaria’s Prime Minister has been one of the greatest doubters Markus Söder. But now the CSU boss has announced in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG that the markets should take place in his state. For this you have to come up with clever concepts.

“For example, you can define walking routes with entrance and exit, you have to operate with a mask requirement, and you will have to reduce alcohol consumption significantly,” said Söder. “Then I can imagine the Christmas markets, which are, however, different from the normal ones – and only if the regional infection rate allows it.”

Not only Bavaria does not want to cancel its Christmas markets. Other federal states are also committed to them. “Christmas markets are allowed in Saxony,” confirms a spokesman for the Saxon State Chancellery. In Hesse, too, they are not generally prohibited – according to a spokesman, whether they take place depends on the local infection rate and the approval of the health authorities.

Next door in Thuringia, the modalities have been discussed with the municipalities in recent weeks. A handout is to be published on Monday.

“We can and want to imagine Christmas markets. But what we cannot imagine is a Christmas market like the one in Erfurt with two million guests. There will be a slimmed-down version that looks like a series of weekly markets, ”said Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) WELT.

“There is an emotional need for this normality.” The constant one Overstimulation With Corona, in the end, it may lead to poorer compliance with the necessary hygiene rules.

“No more than 10 percent adhere to the 14-day quarantine” There is a threat of a bottleneck in the corona tests in Germany. Returning travelers should no longer be tested in the future, but directly in quarantine. The SPD politician and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach still considers early testing to be useful.

Even the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach, otherwise a constant warning of an escalation of the corona situation, is cautious in the case of the markets: “Banning the Christmas markets now only annoys people. If we have much higher case numbers per week in a few weeks, we’ll see. “

The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) would like the federal and state governments to deal with them jointly. He is also not aiming for a ban, but like Söder he is thinking about reducing alcohol consumption.

“At the moment I can’t imagine Christmas markets in the traditional tradition with crowds, narrow huts and a lot of alcohol. But with carefully worked out, thoroughly thought-out hygiene plans and spacing concepts, we could definitely allow Christmas markets again. “

Cross-national regulation unlikely

Since Christmas markets take place outdoors, the risk of infection is also low, says Hans. “The basic requirement is, of course, that the regional infection process allows such a regulation. With this in mind, the federal and state governments should deal with this topic at the earliest opportunity. “

It is unlikely, however, that a common transnational regulation will be found; some countries like Saxony and Thuringia have already created facts. From the North Rhine-Westphalian State Chancellery, it is also said that they will “deal with the update of the Corona Protection Ordinance in a timely manner”.

The Prime Minister’s Cabinet Armin Laschet (CDU) meets on Tuesday and Wednesday for an exam. “It is obvious that the topic of Christmas markets will also be discussed,” says Düsseldorf.

According to a spokesman, talks have already taken place between the Ministry of Health and associations and organizers. “The state government is keen to lay the foundations in September.”

Talks are also underway in Lower Saxony between the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Social Affairs, showman associations and municipalities, whose aim is to be able to organize Christmas markets under Corona conditions.

In addition to the usual Hygiene measures Access restrictions include, possibly a ban on alcohol.

Bremer Freimarkt becomes a test run

On the latter, the parties agreed against the initial resistance of the showmen at least for the organization of the Bremen “Freimarkt”, which is to take place in the Hanseatic city from the beginning of October to the beginning of November – and which at the same time something like a big test run for the organization of the Christmas markets in Represents north.

Around 100 exhibitors should be able to set up their stalls and carousels on the fenced-in Freimarkt area according to the concept agreed with the Bremen Senate. Up to 6000 visitors should Hype visit at the same time.

The contact details must be stored; interested parties can download the relevant form from the Internet. The Freimarkt will be closed at 10 p.m.

Similar regulations apply to the Hamburg Winter Cathedral, which is to be held from November 6th to December 6th. Unlike the Freimarkt, the Bremen authorities want to at least allow mulled wine to be served at the Christmas market.

According to information from the Bremen economic authorities, a corresponding concept is already being prepared. Crowds of people around the mulled wine stalls should “definitely be prevented”. In Schleswig-Holstein however, there is still hesitation as to whether mulled wine, punch and Co. should be sold.

The citizens of most regions will probably not have to do without their Christmas markets this year either. Politicians do not want to sober them up on this point; they should just go home a little more sober than perhaps usual.