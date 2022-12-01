Christmas markets 2022 in Rome: which and where are the most beautiful, times and dates

Here we are: we have entered the Christmas period and many are looking for the famous Christmas markets. Places to savor the Christmas spirit and maybe find some gifts to give to friends and relatives. But which are the best, the most beautiful? Below we have collected for you which are the best Christmas markets 2022 to visit in Rome.

PIAZZA NAVONA

The characteristic Christmas markets in Piazza Navona could certainly not be missing. Every year the square amidst smells, lights and attractions is dressed in Christmas magic, giving young and old a timeless emotion. Adults feel like children again while they savor all the beauty of the party, among toys and caramelized apples. The stands in Piazza Navona are present in the months of December and January from 10 to 13.

LUNGOTEVERE

Another event not to be missed this Christmas is represented by the ‘Stand by the river’ markets. There are about thirty stalls set up in Baja, on Lungotevere Arnaldo Da Brescia. Numerous products that can be found inside them: objects, costume jewellery, decorations, Christmas gifts and culinary products, in short, there is really an embarrassment of choice. It is possible to visit the Christmas markets on the Lungotevere from 27 November from 10 to 18.

VILLA BORGHESE

“Christmas World”, Christmas in the World, arrives at Villa Borghese, from December 3rd to January 8th. A glittering open-air event, in an area of ​​30,000 m2. The biggest holiday event in Italy. Huge installations, themed experiences, incredible photo opportunities, shows and happenings in a film in which to be the protagonists. You can immerse yourself in these fantastic scenarios. It will be possible to relive the Christmas memories linked to the city of Rome; stroll through the heart of Berlin; get lost in the London market; let yourself be fascinated by the magic of Paris and in an instant arrive in New York to twirl on the skating rink under the Brooklyn bridge. The inevitable destination is the North Pole, with an original scenography of the village of Santa Claus. That wasn’t enough, a new stage in Tokyo, with a pavilion dedicated to oriental atmospheres.

GIFTLAND, THE CITY OF GIFTS

The Vintage Market presents “Giftland – the city of gifts”. The largest indoor Christmas market in Rome. A place to find all the presents and experience the magical atmosphere of Christmas several days in advance. The space, from 2 to 23 December, will be changeable and completely festively decorated. The handicrafts, illustration and independent bookstores have been expanded, but the vintage area (and vinyls) will also be full of exhibitors (from all over Italy) with unique pieces.

BALDUINA

We open our review with the Christmas markets in Piazza della Balduina. In this case, the second appointment for the writers of the SBS Comunicazione team is scheduled for Thursday 8 December. The feast of the Immaculate Conception, which also marks the first day of the Christmas celebrations, will be marked by the market exhibition organized by the Il Bagatto Association. SenzaBarcode and SBS Comunicazione, guests again, will be present with a wonderful program dedicated to reading enthusiasts and those who will choose a book as a gift to put under the tree.

CINECITTA’ WORLD

There are also Christmas markets at Cinecittà World. Many wooden houses will enliven the Park throughout the Christmas period. You will be able to savor the true Christmas essence among lights, delicacies, the scent of biscuits and mulled wine and gifts to put under the tree. The Christmas market enriches the magical atmosphere of Christmas in Cinecittà World, made up of shows, themed attractions and, of course, the magical encounter with Santa Claus who awaits the little guests in his home to read letters full of wishes and take a memorable Memory picture. The Christmas face painting transforms children into their favorite character.

TIBURTINA

In the Tiburtina area, the curtain rises on the Hippie Market Christmas Edition and on the Vin Brulè Festival. The event will be held at the Hacienda, in via dei Cluniacensi 68. A selection of Artisans, Flower designers, Stylists, Illustrators combining innovation and sustainability, will propose original creations, in limited editions and of surprising creativity. For the first time in the Capital, the Mulled Wine Festival will arrive at the same time as the Hippie Market Christmas Edition. Nine variants of different Italian regions and European countries accompanied by delicious culinary proposals from our street chefs