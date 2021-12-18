W.Christmas is a tough time for the strategic departments of supermarket chains, and this year it has gotten even tougher. So far it was just about the competition to find out who can most effectively redirect the excess emotions of the festival to their own brand – through video clips that no longer have anything to do with special offers or anything else product-related, but instead try to stir stories with a general human message. The Edeka spot from six years ago, in which a lonely grandfather sent a report of his alleged death so that the whole family could once again be reunited, will not be forgotten.

But the general human aspect does not seem to be enough in 2021 to beat the competition out of the field. Rather, several supermarket chains identify themselves in their Christmas films this year with statements on various social issues. Aldi pays respect to single-parent service providers in systemically relevant professions, Netto shows solidarity with children who are affected by bullying, Edeka promotes “#nachhaltigerleben” in view of the climate catastrophe. The penny commercial “Der Wunsch” in particular attracted attention. In a middle-class apartment that is shaded at night, a mother and her sixteen-year-old son sit across from each other at the kitchen table. When the son casually asks: “What do you want for Christmas?”, She looks at him sadly for a long time and then says: “I wish you don’t always hang around at home.” secretly sneaks out that he gets so drunk that dad has to pick him up, that he lets school drag, that he falls miserably in love. “I wish that you get your youth back.” The word “Corona” is never mentioned, but it is clear that this is the reason why this mother desperately longs for everything for her son that parents would otherwise rather worry. The son looks up in amazement and then hugs his mother dearly at the end.