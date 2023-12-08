Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

To thwart pickpockets, a Christmas market visitor comes up with a little mean thing. He received applause for this on the Internet.

Munich – Every year the police warn about pickpockets at Christmas markets. Large gatherings of people, crowds and perhaps one or two too many mulled wines make it easy for fraudsters to find victims. That’s why the motto is: Visitors should pay attention to their bags, wallets and cell phones. An

To ward off thieves at the Christmas market – user explains clever note trick

The thieves’ tricks are always the same. They engage unsuspecting people in conversations, bump into them or apparently accidentally smear them with ketchup or something similar. The aim of all this is to distract the victim so that they can then reach into their pockets unnoticed and steal their wallet.

Not with me, thought one user who presented his paper trick on X. “Today I’m going to the Christmas market in the evening, I have an old wallet in my back pocket, nicely stuffed with paper. It’s a shame I can’t see the face.” But that’s not all. On one of the pieces of paper there was a special message that he wanted to use to annoy the thief. “Tough luck” was one of the things on the note.

Christmas market visitor wants to fool pickpockets – paper trick causes enthusiasm

In his social media bubble, the Christmas market visitor received applause for his inventiveness. “Great idea,” the commentators agreed. Unfortunately, the man didn’t let the internet community know whether the plan worked.

To protect yourself from pickpockets, the police recommend, among other things, carrying money, credit cards and valuables directly on your body in inner pockets or neck pouches. You should also take a few items and only small amounts of cash with you. When it comes to theft, the rising cost of living has created a sad trend in supermarket thefts, a study has found.