The Christmas market in Dortmund is on the brink this year due to the corona pandemic. Now the showmen have presented the city with a new concept.

One of the largest and most popular institutions of the year is on the brink. How RUHR24.de reported that the Christmas market in Dortmund threatens to be canceled due to the corona virus. But the Showmen at the Christmas market in Dortmund presented the city with a concept.

We have been in communication with each other for weeks. After all, it's not just about the visitors who may have to do without mulled wine. It's about the showmen who have financial problems in the corona pandemic year. In general, you want to try to straighten everything out a bit, and there should be time slots at the stands. One now wants to examine the concept.