What would a Tim Burton film look like that wasn’t the director of the most gothic of filmmakers? One would certainly find there monsters, black humor, a pagan festival where death is exorcised, even a celebration of religious origin disturbed by a merry mess, blunt objects and a hint of melancholy. In short, the universe of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), a work of which Burton is in addition to being the producer. But it is his friend Henry Selick, met at Disney, who ensures the realization.

Flashback to the early 1980s. Tim Burton, fresh out of the California Institute of the Arts, is hired at Disney. Seen today and from the studio’s archdominant position, it seems difficult to imagine the difficulties encountered at the time. The films then in preparation, Rox and Rouky and Taram and the magic cauldron, give an idea of ​​the depth of the bottom of the wave crossed by the heirs of Walt.

A poem from 1823 reworked with Tim Burton sauce

Burton, determined not to spend his life drawing foxes, practice, pencil in hand, a kind of automatic writing. He tirelessly gives shape to everything that comes to his mind. And Burton’s mind is bubbling with mad scientists, living dead, spooky animals and machines from the daydreams of his Californian childhood imaged by horror films and fantasy literature. It is inspired by A Visit Before Christmas, an 1823 poem attributed to Clement Moore.

Directly at the origin of Christmas traditions, this text tells of the visit of Saint Nicholas, in a sleigh led by reindeer, who distributes gifts in the children’s socks through the fireplace. Revamped with Tim Burton sauce, the universe is tinged with magic and sweet cruelty. The young host then hopes to make a television program whose narrator would be Vincent Price, his favorite actor, known for his appearances in the horror films and voice from beyond the grave of Thriller, the tube of Michael Jackson. Disney refuses the project.

Disney asserts its rights, Tim Burton negotiates

About ten years later, Burton, who continued success with Pee-wee, Beetlejuice and Batman, wants to recover the scenario. But Disney asserts its rights and offers to be the producer. The filmmaker sets his conditions. He does not want to be behind the camera and requires the technique of volume animation, frame by frame (stop motion). It is therefore to his friend Selick, who is one of the specialists, that he entrusts the realization of this musical tale where Christmas hits Halloween.

Its heroes are patchwork puppets and Jack Skellington, a slender skeleton, Halloween night master of ceremonies and pumpkin king. Very popular, Jack is bored. And sees in Christmas the prospect of discovering a new world. But the kidnapping of the big bearded man and the singular gifts offered to the children sow panic among humans. Dany Elfman, Burton’s favorite composer, signs the music and performs Skellington’s songs in a very Broadway style. The result is a dreamlike and mischievous atmosphere created by a hyper-talented brat who takes pleasure in telling adults the worst horrors.

