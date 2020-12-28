Since 1982, not a Christmas Eve without a clever comparing the frozen log to the kloug – and its smell of ” septic tank “ – cooked by Mr. Preskovitch or do not say “A mop is great” by discovering the sweater knitted by granny. “That’s it, yes …”, “Imagine that Thérèse is not ugly, she does not have an easy physique”, “It depends, it exceeds” or “Merry Christmas, Felix! “: ask anyone to quote a Christmas movie, odds are the answer will be Santa Clause is garbage , its swarm of actors in the firmament and its myriad of cult lines. And for a simple reason: it’s as silly as it is mean, as irreverent as it is twisting.

In the pantheon of popular French comedies

Santa Clause is garbage indeed has a special place in the pantheon of popular French comedies. Because, unlike Intouchables, the Dinner of idiots or even the First name, Jean-Marie Poiré’s film clearly slices between caustic humor and good feelings to portray and mock a society whose loneliness is one of the evils.

The Splendid troop dezingue on sight

This is the first option that irrigates this UFO, without the classic and boring happy ending. Who can say that the couple of penniless and violent marginalized people Zézette and Félix (Marie-Anne Chazel and Gérard Jugnot) are more mistreated than the petty bourgeois as stuck as well-meaning Pierre and Thérèse (Thierry Lhermitte and Anémone)? The Splendid troupe, at the origin of the eponymous play, demons anybody as long as they have flaws and regardless of social condition: the bulky Bulgarian neighbor (Bruno Moynot), the transvestite a little Katia (Christian Clavier) tights or the poor pète-sec with the look of Simone Veil Marie-Ange Musquin (Josiane Balasko)… And it’s enjoyable!

All rolled up well under the armpits

It all started peacefully: Pierre and Thérèse, two volunteers from the SOS Détresse Friendship association, are on call to bring a little human warmth to those who, like 20 to 25% of the French, spend Christmas Eve alone. A clumsy exchange of gifts (a filthy sweater and a painting with a sexual connotation) later, the other protagonists take turns shooting – literally and figuratively – the evening.

A harsh and ruthless tone with a large dose of bad faith, all rolled up under the armpits in a Doubitchous way, which we owe to Josiane Balasko. When transforming the nice play into a movie script, the actress convinced her playmates that it was necessary to push the sarcasm sliders to the bottom by taking for inspiration Ugly, Dirty and Wicked, Ettore Scola. Santa Claus is a junk even almost called himself “Santa Claus shot himself in the ass”.

A timeless film

The result is a snapshot of a time when it was still tolerated to wear a suit that matched your sofa, 1980s style. And, despite all its time markers, including the delicious song Destinyby Guy Marchand, the feature film seems timeless as it touches many generations thanks to the multiple reruns on television.

However, it was not a foregone conclusion: Jean-Marie Poiré hoped for immense success in theaters but had to be content with one and a half million tickets sold, or 700,000 less than the Bronzés, also written by the Splendid . Blame it on a promotional campaign refused by the RATP because of a title considered too provocative and surely on a bad release date (August 25, 1982). Because before being the quintessential Christmas movie, Santa Claus is a scum was… a summer comedy.

