The cinematic pantheon of sociopathic killers is full. The iconic Michael Myers (Halloween) rubs shoulders with Freddy Krueger (the Claws of the night), Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th) or even Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre). And why not this good Santa Claus?

It is in any case the proposal of Sweet night, bloody night, cheerful horrific nanar released in the winter of 1984 in the United States. Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. (the poor will not really have a career afterwards), the film tells the story of Billy who, as a child, sees his parents murdered by a thug disguised as Santa Claus. The young boy grows up haunted by this trauma, not really helped by the sisters in his orphanage, who force him to celebrate Christmas and Santa Claus out of religious stubbornness.

John Carpenter’s Halloween Footsteps

Years later, having become an employee in a toy store (a rich idea), he is forced to put on a Santa Claus costume to replace a colleague on New Year’s Eve. It’s the last straw: Billy spins. Taking himself for what he believes to be Santa Claus, that is to say a ruthless killer, he begins a murderous crusade to punish “those who have not been wise”. In other words, for the most part, young adolescents focused on sex, since the nuns stuffed his head with puritanism and convinced him that carnal pleasure bears the mark of evil.

When the film came out in the early 1980s, the slasher movie genre had boomed since the triumph of Halloween in 1978. The John Carpenter classic established the rarely subverted canvas for this sub-genre since. horror with simple codes: a killer, beta and interchangeable victims, and a cathartic massacre of which there is usually only one survivor who ends up triumphing over the monster.

Sweet night, bloody night is part of this process. If the staging is purring, the feature film offers some creative and thematic kills. Honorable mention to the victim strangled with a garland of neon lights, but the prize goes to the unfortunate one who ends up impaled on a stuffed reindeer head. Rudolph is garbage too.

Four sequels and an ultraviolent remake in 2012

All this was not to the taste of certain American parents, gathered in the collective of “citizens against the madness of films”. Outraged that the man with the sleigh was defiled in this way, they organized a sling against the film and demonstrations in front of the theaters which broadcast it, in Milwaukee and New York. The signs read: “Santa is not a killer” or “You ruined Christmas”. Even if any publicity, no matter how bad, is good to take (the film is released on the same day as Wes Craven’s Claws of the Night, and achieves more admissions than this cult work during the first weekend of exploitation) , the producer ended up backing down and deprogramming the film after two weeks on the bill. It would never make it to West Coast theaters, which won’t stop the license from getting a second life in video stores, with four sequels and an ultraviolent remake in 2012.

No offense to the puritans

Nanar as he is, Sweet night, bloody night is less stupid than it seems. Where most slashers are content with a monolithic and abstract incarnation of absolute evil, the film almost falls into the psychological thriller in its first part, focusing on staging – with all its awkwardness – the traumas that led Billy digging his hemoglobin groove. Conservatives and other Puritans are unambiguously pointed out as partly responsible for his disastrous upbringing and therefore for his madness. Ironically, these are the very people who, at the time, wanted to have the skin of the film. So who ruined whose Christmas?