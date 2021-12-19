This Wednesday, December 22, the traditional Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw. The last hours arrive and the rush to get hold of that last tenth that leaves us a little pinch of happiness in our pocket. A last minute number or a premonition. Any reason is a good reason to make a last minute purchase.

This year and despite the rebound in infections due to the Ómicron variant, the lottery sale for him christmas giveaway It has returned to the 2019 levels, something that is not only good news for the participants in the draw but is also a source of satisfaction for the lotteries.

Until when can you buy tickets for the Christmas Lottery?

Fortunately, it is possible to purchase tickets until next Tuesday, December 21, although the schedule will depend on the type of sale: physical or online. In the case of the first, the hours are until 10:00 p.m. and it will depend, in any case, on the closing hours considered by each administration. That is why it is advisable to call or check the internet for the hours of our reference establishment or that of that administration where the tenth we want to acquire is located.

And online, how long can you buy Christmas Lottery?

In the case of online purchase, the hours are extended until 11:45 p.m., in those points of sale and establishments authorized to do so. For this type of purchase, there are some tips such as using reliable sources such as the official website of State Lotteries and Betting or administrations and pages of recognized security. In the case of payment, it is recommended to use PayPal and not to buy using our data on computers or public WIFI networks.