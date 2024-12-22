Sales of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw held this Sunday have grown by 5.63% percent compared to 2023 and have reached a total of 3,505 million eurosas reported by the State Lottery and Betting Society (Selae).

This is the fourth consecutive year in which sales of this Christmas raffle have increased, after the decrease recorded in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, according to Lotteries, the draw has invoiced 3,505,510,380 euros, while in 2023 the amount collected was 3,318,931,500 euros.

The average expenditure per inhabitant has been 73 euros, while last year when it was 69.97 euros.

The community in which the most lottery sales have been recorded, for yet another year, is Castile and Leónwith 115.81 euros per inhabitant; followed by Asturiaswith 113.15, and Riojawith 105.54.

As for the province where lottery sales have increased the most, it has been, by far, Valenciawhere sales have skyrocketed by 13.22%, to 86.69 euros per inhabitant. The DANA of last October 29 could be behind this phenomenon.

Although there has been an increase in sales in all provinces, where they have grown the least has been in Guadalajara, with a meager 0.62%.