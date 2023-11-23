Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:22



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The tenths of the Children’s Lottery They are now on sale, along with the Christmas Lottery tickets for the two important dates for Spaniards: January 6 and December 22. Both days come loaded with dreams and emotions of all those who buy their tickets with the hope that theirs will be the winner. The probability is there and luck does its thing.

The National Lottery opens this Christmas period, prior to the Christmas Eve event, and the El Niño draw closes it on Three Kings’ Day. The two events are organized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE) and are full of tradition. There are those who are superstitious and look for a specific number, if you are one of those and you want a ticket, you can find out which administration with the Children’s Lottery number locator of the truth.

Among all those who continue with the tradition of buying Lotería del Niño tickets for these two dates, there are those who opt for only one of the draws. But are there differences? There are, especially, in the mechanics of the draw and the prizes, among other small nuances.

How are the draws carried out?



In the mechanics we find the first and big difference. The Christmas Lottery is characterized by a ceremony of approximately 5 hours, which begins at 9 in the morning, in the great Royal Theater of Madrid, where attendees can sit to watch the San Ildefonso students draw the numbers and prizes. . These balls are drawn from old and large drums arbitrarily, they do not follow an order and maintain the surprise of not knowing when the jackpot will come out.

For its part, the Children’s Lottery lasts just half an hour. It starts at 12 noon and takes place in the Madrid State Lottery and Betting Hall. Although in this draw it is still the children of the San Ildefonso school who sing the winning numbers, they do so in ascending order, so that the last one is the first prize. In addition, they draw the figures from modern and current drums unlike the Christmas draw.

The prizes, what are they?



Here lies another of the changes that interests players the most, because everyone wants to know in which of the two draws the prize is bigger and in which one there is a greater chance that you will win.

In the Christmas Lottery the number of prizes awarded is 15,304, while in the Children’s Lottery the number rises to 37,920, more than double that of the first draw. However, the money received for each tenth on the first date is larger than the January 6 draw.

National Lottery Prizes: Fat



4 million euros.

Second prize



1,250,000 euros.

Third award



500 thousand euros.

Two fourth prizes



200 thousand euros each.

Eight fifth prizes



60 thousand euros each.

Pedrea



One thousand euros per series.

Refunds



20 euros each.

Children’s Lottery Prizes: First prize



200 thousand euros to the tenth.

Second prize



75 thousand euros each tenth.

Third award



25 thousand euros per tenth.

Two four-figure finishing awards



350 euros each ticket.

14 awards for three-figure finishes



100 euros to the tenth.

5 prizes for double-digit finishes



40 euros each tenth.

3 refunds



20 euros each.

In general, there are similarities between both draws, but the reality is that there are also many other differences. And remember that you can check your Lotería del Niño tickets from the LA VERDAD website if you are awarded.