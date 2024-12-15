In recent years it has become very common to share tenths of Christmas lottery between friends or co-workers through platforms such as WhatsAppusing payment methods such as Bizum. However, the solidarity with which the ticket is divided at the beginning can be a source of discord if luck knocks on the door and our number is one of the winners.

The usual dilemma arises when the lucky owner of the winning tenth refuses to share profits. It is essential to remember that the tenths are bearer documents and whoever has them in their hands is the legitimate recipient of any prize.

To prevent disputes, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) advises annually on how to buy and share lottery tickets. Despite the omnipresence of technology, the OCU emphasizes that paper remains the most transparent means of sharing and claiming prizes.

The main recommendation is simple: once the tenth has been purchased, the bearer must make photocopies of it, detailing number, fraction, series and date of the draw. Each participant should receive a signed copy with the depositary’s information, including name and ID, as well as the amount contributed by each one.









Although the safest practice is to follow these steps, the reality is that most people share tenths through emails or instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp. In this scenario, sharing a photo of the tenth in an app chat is common.

From the OCU they point out that WhatsApp messages can serve as evidence in case of disputesprovided that they contain the details of the depositary and the participants, together with the specification of the individual contributions.

Create a WhatsApp group among participants

Post a clear photo of the tenth

Record in writing who participates and how much each one contributes

If payments are made through Bizum or transfer, post screenshots with payment notifications or inform in the chat when cash payments are made.

Additionally, the OCU highlights the usefulness of photocopying the tenth with the holder’s information in case of loss or theft. In such situations, It is crucial to report the incident to the National Police or Civil Guardattaching as much data and evidence as possible, such as identifying photos or photocopies. In addition, the event must be reported in writing to the State Lottery and Betting agency.