The die is cast and everything is ready for the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw Return this December 22nd. Many homes in Spain will dream this Sunday of getting one of the thousands of winning tenths from this raffle, which is distributed every year million euros in prizes for a lucky few who have chosen the winning number from among the 100,000 that are played.

To find out who gets Christmas ‘El Gordo’ of 2024, which delivers 400,000 euros to the tenth, we will have to wait for the famous children of San Ildefonso sing the mythical “four million euros!” in it Royal Theateras happens every year. It will not be the only prize they award in the raffle, which this year distributes more than 2,702 million euros between the thirteen main prizes and the minor prizes, such as approximations, stones or refunds.

But what time does the Christmas Lottery draw start this year? We review everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated events in Spain.

Christmas Lottery 2024 schedule: what time does the draw start and end?

He Royal Theater of Madridin charge of hosting the Christmas Lottery Draw every year, will open its doors to the public starting at 8:00 a.m.. It will be, for its part, at 8:30 a.m. when the constitution of the table who will preside and authorize the start of the draw. Next, the balls will be transferred from the hopper (the container used to meter the passage of the balls) to the drum.









The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is scheduled to begin around 9:00 a.m.at which point the drums will close definitively and the balls will begin to rotate inside.

There is no exact time to end this long-awaited event. The raffle will be concluded when all the balls have come out of the drum of the awards, although it is estimated that this process could take between three and a half and four hours. Therefore, we may not know all the winning numbers until 1:00 p.m. this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw on television and online

The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 can be followed this Sunday on television through La 1 de Televisión Española and will also be available in radio format through National Radio of Spain (RNE). The streaming will begin at 8:25 a.m., although the raffle will not begin, in principle, until 9:00 a.m. on December 22, 2024.

Online, the Christmas Lottery Draw can be followed live through the RTVE website and the application RTVE Play. In addition, all the winning numbers, details and anecdotes of the event can be consulted through ABC.es, where you can also check if your tickets have a prize.