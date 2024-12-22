The Christmas Lottery once again spreads luck throughout Spain. This 2024 the draw allocates 2,702 million euros to the prizes. Check the following administrations map who have dispatched the numbers and the seats awarded with the great prizes.

At 9:16, the earliest riser in the history of the Lotterythe children of San Ildefonso sang the first great prize, a fifth, which has gone to the 37876. The number, endowed with 6,000 euros per tenth, has been dispatched, mainly, to the administration on León Sánchez Street in Elche (Alicante) where They have sold 140 series, which is equivalent to eight million four hundred thousand euros.

In Tazacorte (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) have been distributed 45 serieswhile in offices of Girona, Sort (Lérida), San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), lugo, Alcala de Henares (Madrid), Valencia either Zamora, a series has been sold.

Half an hour later, at 9:49 a.m., the third prize was announced, the 11840. The number, endowed with 50,000 euros per tenthhas been widely distributed throughout the Spanish geography. The administration of the cMiribilla shopping center, in Bilbaohas been the one that has sold the most series, 70, which is equivalent to 35 million euros that have gone to the Basque city. It has also fallen into Llodio (Álava) where almost 22 series have been sold, in La Pobla de Segur (Lérida), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), The Garriga (Barcelona), Ubeda (Jaen), Lugo, Plasencia (Cáceres), among many others.









Just a few minutes later, at 9:58, a fourth prize arrived, the 77768, endowed with 200,000 euros for the series. Up to 41 series of the number have been dispatched in the administration of the 16 Arenal Street in Madridwhich is equivalent to eight million two hundred thousand euros. For its part, the administration of Calle La Entrada, in Isadora’s Guide to Santa Cruz de Tenerife has sold 15 series. The number has also been available online and in public administrations. Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Manises (Valencia), Barbate (Cádiz), among many others.

What are the 2024 awards?

In it Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw A total of 1,807 prizes are distributed. There are what are known as main prizes and the stones. As for the there are 13 main prizes which are distributed in a first prize -el Gordo- with 400,000 euros to tenths; a second, with 125,000; a third, with 50,000; two quarters, with 20,000 and eight fifths, with 6,000 euros to the tenth.

However, for those who have not found luck In no grand prix, there is always the consolation of the rocks, the finishes or the approaches.

The Fat Man —–

€400,000

2nd Prize —–

€125,000

3rd Prize 11840

€50,000

4th Prize €20,000

5th Prize 37876

—–

—–

—–

—–

—–

—–

—–

€6,000

To check your 2024 Christmas Lottery number you just have to enter it in the search engine. Add the amount of money you have played for said tenth and when you press the button you will quickly know if it was successful and how much you have won. Good luck!