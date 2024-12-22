Christmas Lottery 2024 live: last minute of the El Gordo Draw

Everything ready for the Christmas Lottery Draw

All the material elements of the Christmas Lottery are ready, from the drums to the balls, including the Gordo one, which will distribute 4 million euros to the series this year. There is one hour left until it starts.

All the materials have been kept in the Royal Theater for more than a week, waiting for their moment. Last Friday, December 13, they went to the -16 floor and were there until yesterday afternoon, when they went on stage for the last general rehearsal.