Follow the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 live, check all the prizes, check your tenth, the winning number of the Gordo, where it was played, terminations, refund, stones and last minute today.

09:24 The most heard thing in the Christmas Lottery draw: “Miiiiiiil eeeeeurooooooos” Although we have been lucky enough to attend a very early first fifth, for now we continue with the stones. Let’s see if the big prizes arrive soon, aren’t you nervous? In the photo, by Tania Sieira, the fifth prize moment.

09:17 FIRST FIFTH PRIZE: 37876 60,000 euros for the series, that is, 6,000 euros per tenth. It has fallen in Alicante, Tenerife, Girona, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid… Very distributed!

09:13 The children of San Ildefonso come out on stage! All the little ones in charge of singing the numbers pose on the stage of the Teatro Real. Who will be the ones who will sing El Gordo? That’s already starting to sound Miiiiiiiiiiil euros!

09:00 The Christmas Lottery draw starts!! LET’S GO!! Do you have the tickets ready? Will there be early Gordo? Good luck to everyone and don’t miss any details because we will tell you EVERYTHING

08:55 What endings have a prize in the Christmas Lottery draw? Approaches to Gordo: 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed. Three last figures from Gordo: 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed Two last figures from Gordo: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed. Gordo’s latest figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed Check the definitive guide here.ONLY FIVE MINUTES LEFT TO START! WHAT NERVES!

08:50 Ten minutes until the Christmas Lottery draw starts! Here you can follow it live. Good luck to everyone!

08:45 How many prizes are distributed in the Christmas Lottery? First prize (the Fat One): 4,000,000 euros for the series, that is, 400,000 euros per tenth. Second prize: 1,250,000 euros for the series, that is, 125,000 euros per tenth. Third prize: 500,000 euros for the series, that is, 50,000 euros per tenth. Fourth prizes: two prizes of 200,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 20,000 euros per tenth. Fifth prizes: eight prizes of 60,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 6,000 euros per tenth. All the details in the definitive Guide to the Christmas Lottery.

08:38 The balls are starting to fall into the bass drum! The Christmas Lottery draw begins with the preparations. It seems that the SELAE operators have had some problem when dumping the balls into the drum, which always provokes comments on social networks.

08:25 ‘The other song’ from the Christmas Lottery Don Quixote, another of the classics of this December 22, has been in the queue that reaches the Plaza de Ópera for four days. He is accompanied by a group of guards from the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia: “We have left half a salary in the Lottery,” they joke. To liven up the wait and cope with the sub-zero temperatures this Sunday, they have been singing some numbers and the little song that they have prepared for this day: “This little music hooks me, it gives me a good vibe and a lot of fun. And when an award is played, people dance to it and go crazy. This little music is cool to me, let’s see if my ball comes out in El Gordo.” Helena Cortés tells it. Video by Juan Bitrian.

08:21 More tributes to Valencia as the Teatro Real fills up for the Christmas Lottery “We want the big one for Valencia.” It is the message sent by Aitor and Gonzalo, two teenagers who, covered by the flag of Valencia, have decided to pay tribute to their land. They have come accompanied by their parents, who were removing mud from the towns most affected by DANA and distributing food until help arrived. By Helena Cortés. Video by Juan Bitrian.

08:16 The hope of experiencing the Christmas Lottery draw live María José from Valladolid was, just two hours before the draw began, the last in line. She has come from Valladolid with some friends with the hope of experiencing the draw live this year: “We dressed up as a ball at Carnival and we said that this year we were going to come and experience it from here, which is different,” she says. The lotteries (and bars) in his town have printed the numbers that they sell in case, closer to the drums, they attract more luck. Helena Cortés tells us from the Teatro Real. Video by Juan Bitrian

08:05 Testimonies from the Teatro Real before the Christmas Lottery draw starts: “I prefer that it be played in the towns affected by the dana than that it be my turn” Among the earliest risers are the Valencians Elena and Vincent, which is the sixth year that they have come to the Teatro Real to experience the draw live. Normally, they come dressed as foxes, but this year they wanted to pay tribute to their land and have come dressed as falleros: “The occasion deserved it,” they say proudly. Their town, Lliria, was saved from the floods caused by DANA that devastated the region on October 29, although they have several friends in affected municipalities. Like thousands of young people, they were helping to clean Chiva. I hope luck smiles on this entire area today, they ask, because “it is needed and it can still be seen.” “It would make me happier than if it were my turn,” Vincent says. Helena Cortés tells it to us from the theater. Video by Juan Bitrian

Remember that you can check here if you have won the Christmas Lottery Prepare your tickets, the National Lottery Draw starts in one hour! From ABC we wish you good luck.

07:45 Fatty Christmas money if inflation was taken into account According to the INE, the variation of the National General Index according to the 2021 base CPI system from December 2011 to October 2024 has been 26.1%, a percentage by which prices have increased since then. In this way, adding that percentage to the 400,000 euros so that El Gordo was updated according to inflation, the first prize of the National Lottery should be about 504,000 euros in 2024, that is, the prize should increase by 104,000 euros.

07:31 What time does the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw start and where to watch on television and online? The Royal Theater of Madrid, in charge of hosting the Christmas Lottery Draw each year, will open its doors to the public starting at 8:00 a.m. For its part, it will be at 8:30 a.m. when the constitution of the table that will preside over and authorize the start of the draw will take place. Next, the balls will be transferred from the hopper (the container used to meter the passage of the balls) to the drum. The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is scheduled to begin around 9:00 a.m., at which time the drums will close definitively and the balls will begin to spin inside.

07:16 Which autonomous community has spent the most money on the 2024 Christmas Lottery? Castilla y León is the community where the most is spent on the Christmas Lottery with a allocation of 117.76 euros per inhabitant. They are followed by Asturias (115.43), La Rioja (112.84) and Aragón (100.28).

07:01 The Bishop, Don Quixote… The first in line have been in front of the door of the Teatro Real since December 1 It is noted that the Draw of the Christmas lottery It falls on Sunday because the queue at the Royal TheaterAt 6:00 in the morning, he arrived at the Opera Square. Manoli, the Bishop, Happy Mocito, Don Quixote… The first in line have been in front of the door of the Teatro Real since December 1. Reports from the Teatro Real Helena Cortés Photos: Tania Sieira ﻿

06:46 What happens if the Lottery Jackpot doesn’t hit anyone? It is unlikely that anyone will take Gordo’s money, there are 193 series for each number and each series is divided into tenths, which adds up to a total of 1,930 tenths per number. This amount can increase if they are subdivided into the usual shares. However, if no one bought the winning number from the Christmas Raffle and it remained unassigned, the millions of euros destined for the Jackpot prize would go to the State coffers, specifically to the Treasury.

06:30 The children of San Ildefonso have been preparing for the big day since the beginning of the month The children of San Ildefonso They are one of the protagonists of today. The first tests already in Royal Theater They take place at the beginning of December. The objective is for those chosen to get used to the stage, to the protocol of picking up the balls, reading them and putting them on the wire, taking them to the table where the important prizes are awarded and avoiding the mistakes that, inexorably, appear every year.